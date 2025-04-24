Ben Shephard's rarely-seen student son Sam towers over family members in new picture

This Morning star Ben Shephard delighted fans on Wednesday when he shared a carousel of new family snapshots featuring his two lookalike sons.

In a reflective Instagram post shared to mark Easter, the TV star included one joyous photo that showed his eldest son Sam towering over Ben and two family members, as well as a second snapshot that showed the student walking alongside his mother, Annie.

Sam, who is currently studying at university, was head and shoulders above his mum as the pair strolled down a rural path towards a lake.

© Instagram Ben's son Sam looked so tall as they posed for a family picture

Ben and Annie's eldest son, 19, dressed down in a pair of jeans and a khaki T-shirt, while garden designer Annie wore cropped trousers, a long-sleeved white top and a cobalt blue sweater which she wore tied around her waist.

© Instagram Sam towered over his mother Annie

Elsewhere, Ben, 50, included a photo of his two sons Sam and Jack perched on a leather sofa inside their family living room. The presenter, who lives in leafy Richmond, London, has the most stylish lounge complete with navy feature walls, plenty of natural light and colourful trinkets.

"Nothing like spending Easter with family - chocolate, booze, laughter and sunshine feeling very lucky!" Ben wrote in his caption.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie celebrated Jack's 18th birthday earlier this year

In the comments section, one follower penned: "Lovely pictures," while a second remarked: "Family time is the best medicine," and a third wrote: "Fantastic - family time is the best."

Ben's family life

Ben shares Sam and Jack with his wife of 20 years, Annie Shephard. The pair met while at university and went on to tie the knot in 2004 on Burgh Island off the coast of Devon.

While Ben tends to keep their relationship private, he previously spoke about their early romance during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast. Reflecting on his broadcasting career, he said: "She [Annie] has been through all of this with me – the highs and lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Ben Shephard and his wife Annie have been married for 20 years

Their eldest son Sam flew the nest in 2023 to go travelling around the world. He later headed to Bristol university in the autumn of 2024 – a milestone which Ben described as "really emotional".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ben Shephard delights with rare photos of towering sons

During a segment on This Morning, Ben told his co-host Cat Deeley: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

© Instagram Ben's son Sam headed off to university in 2024

Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with mum Annie, Ben went on to say: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it.

"He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She (Annie) was thrilled. She's still needed!"