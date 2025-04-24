Ben Shephard's rarely-seen student son Sam towers over family members in new picture

This Morning star Ben Shephard delighted fans on Wednesday when he shared a carousel of new family snapshots featuring his two lookalike sons.
In a reflective Instagram post shared to mark Easter, the TV star included one joyous photo that showed his eldest son Sam towering over Ben and two family members, as well as a second snapshot that showed the student walking alongside his mother, Annie.
Sam, who is currently studying at university, was head and shoulders above his mum as the pair strolled down a rural path towards a lake.
Ben and Annie's eldest son, 19, dressed down in a pair of jeans and a khaki T-shirt, while garden designer Annie wore cropped trousers, a long-sleeved white top and a cobalt blue sweater which she wore tied around her waist.
Elsewhere, Ben, 50, included a photo of his two sons Sam and Jack perched on a leather sofa inside their family living room. The presenter, who lives in leafy Richmond, London, has the most stylish lounge complete with navy feature walls, plenty of natural light and colourful trinkets.
"Nothing like spending Easter with family - chocolate, booze, laughter and sunshine feeling very lucky!" Ben wrote in his caption.
In the comments section, one follower penned: "Lovely pictures," while a second remarked: "Family time is the best medicine," and a third wrote: "Fantastic - family time is the best."
Ben's family life
Ben shares Sam and Jack with his wife of 20 years, Annie Shephard. The pair met while at university and went on to tie the knot in 2004 on Burgh Island off the coast of Devon.
While Ben tends to keep their relationship private, he previously spoke about their early romance during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast. Reflecting on his broadcasting career, he said: "She [Annie] has been through all of this with me – the highs and lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."
Their eldest son Sam flew the nest in 2023 to go travelling around the world. He later headed to Bristol university in the autumn of 2024 – a milestone which Ben described as "really emotional".
During a segment on This Morning, Ben told his co-host Cat Deeley: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."
Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with mum Annie, Ben went on to say: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it.
"He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She (Annie) was thrilled. She's still needed!"