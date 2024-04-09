Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke is a proud, devoted dad to his six-year-old twins, George and Henrietta whom he shares with his wife Hannah.

The couple, who met at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey in 2012 and married in 2017, went through six rounds of IVF before welcoming their precious children.

George is the double of his famous dad, who first made his name as a professional dancer on Strictly before going on to land a spot on the judging panel.

Take a look at the photos in our gallery below showing all the times Anton's son was his mini-me....

© Instagram Family in Spain Anton recently shared a photo of his "very special visitors" while filming in Spain: his wife Hannah and their twins Henrietta and George. Posting the snap on Instagram, Anton wrote: "Hello my loves! It’s the final episode of 'Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain' tonight and @giovannipernice and I have some very special visitors for the final leg of our Spanish adventure! We spend time with my wonderful family and revisit the home where I used to spend my summer holidays, and we’re also joined by the fabulous @gorka_marquez!"



© Instagram Daddy and son workout Anton shared this sweet picture back in May 2020 at the start of the pandemic, telling fans: "Daddy had some unexpected extra help in today’s live workout! Gorgeous!! #FitAt50."

© Instagram Golf buddies Aw, we adore this snap of little Anton playing golf with his lookalike son and his daughter. The star posted: "Such a perfect day @wentworth_club with daddy’s new favourite golfing partners… Start ‘em young! Gorgeous!!"

© Instagram Sibling cuddle What a cute picture of Anton's son and daughter sharing a cuddle. Speaking on Kate Garraway's Life Stories, Anton's wife Hannah revealed about their children: "We've just been so lucky, so lucky to have them." "I don't think he thought it was something he wanted to do but creating his own family and how much they love him has been magical for him."

© Instagram Kiss for daddy Anton posted this adorable photo in summer 2020 with the caption: "Happy Birthday, Daddy!" Looks like George is taking after his dancing professional father with his thick brown head of hair.