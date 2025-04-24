Charlotte Ritchie's private life off-camera – from her famous brother to relationship status

Charlotte Ritchie is back for the final season of You, where she plays serial killer Joe Goldberg's current love interest, Kate Galvin.

However, away from the show, the star is quite secretive about her private life, rarely commenting on her love life or her famous family members. Acting also isn't Charlotte's only passion as the star is also a singer, formerly performing with classical crossover group All Angels.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Charlotte will take a starring role in the final season of You

Keep reading for all you need to know about Charlotte's life away from the cameras…

Relationships

In 2015, the Fresh Meat star confirmed she was in a relationship, explaining to the Daily Mail that she was dating an "economist".

When pressed on the seriousness of the relationship and the prospect of having children, she replied: "I don't know if I want babies.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charlotte keeps a lot of her personal life out of the spotlight

"Working on Call the Midwife and seeing the process up close hasn't made me any more or less keen, but it has given me an almighty respect for women who go through childbirth! I think it may be the biggest thing you do in your life."

However, by 2020, the couple had split, with Charlotte referring to him as her "ex-boyfriend" in an interview with the Guardian, where she revealed that the pair would watch Love Island together.

© Getty Images Charlotte is currently in a relationship

Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2024, the star confirmed she was in a relationship, when asked about her home. "My flat in north London, I live with my boyfriend and a lot of spiders and have been there for a couple of years," she told the publication.

Famous family

Charlotte isn't the only singer in the family, as her brother, Luke, also performs with the pair releasing an EP, titled Another, in 2014. Luke has also worked as the digital director for the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Charlotte and her brother are both talented musicians

The star's sister, Alice, is a journalist, however, Charlotte rarely speaks about her. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she confessed: "I can't say anything more about what she does, because whenever I'm asked I say the wrong thing, so she has told me to stop talking about her in interviews!"

Speaking of her bond with her older siblings, she told the publication: "The three of us are very abusive to each other, but in a nice way. We all live in London and meet up regularly. Mum and Dad have forced us to be good friends and to stick together."