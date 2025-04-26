Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian leaves Billy Ray Cyrus' Tennessee home

Elizabeth Hurley's lookalike son Damian has been nothing but supportive of his mum's blossoming relationship with country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 23-year-old has been spending time with his mum's new beau at the singer's home in Tennessee and on Friday shared a slew of incredible photos as he departed. The stunning snaps showed Damian channelling his inner cowboy as he posed in the stables.

© Instagram Damian was a countryside dream in his cosy knit

Captioning the post, he penned: "Tennessee you have my hearttt [red love heart emoji]."

Just like his model mum, Damian never fails to pose up a storm and oozed country glamour donning a pair of light flared jeans as cosy cream cardigan adorned with birds. Damian's look was complete with a pair of brown boots.

© Instagram Posing with a horse, it's safe to say Tennessee life agrees with Damian

It appears as though Damian has left his mum in the US to enjoy some more quality time with her new hunk as she penned in the comments: "We miss you," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

The pair have been in Tennessee since the Easter weekend when, on Easter Sunday, Elizabeth and Billy revealed their relationship to the world.

© Instagram Damian opted for a pair of stylish flared jeans and brown boots

The couple were pictured sharing smooch alongside the model's caption: "Happy Easter" in a loved-up post on Instagram.

Elizabeth's cowgirl makeover

In the photo, Elizabeth was the ultimate cowgirl a deep blue chequered shirt, figure-flattering jeans and the ultimate accessory - a beige cowgirl hat which perfectly framed her brunette plaits. Meanwhile, Billy rocked a blue denim shirt and dark striped trousers.

Since then, Elizabeth has been firmly in her cowgirl era and has shared a number of gorgeous snaps showing herself dressing like the ultimate southern belle.

© Instagram Photo shared by both Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter Sunday seemingly confirming they are dating

One simply flawless image saw the star slip on a pair of light denim jeans, suede boots and a frilly blouse.

Completing her cowgirl makeover, Elizabeth's glam was nothing short of perfect and was comprised of smokey eyeshadow, warm bronzer and bright pink glossy lips.

© Instagram The actress added a pair of suede boots and a heart pendant necklace

Meanwhile, the starlet wore her iconic brunette tresses blow-dried immaculately.

In the spirit of her new love, Elizabeth accessorised her ensemble with a heart-shaped pendant necklace

Damian and Billy's bond

If one thing is for sure it's that Damian couldn't be more supportive of his mother's new-found love and was one of the first to comment on their announcement with a red love heart emoji.

Whilst appearing on the Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, Billy gushed about Elizabeth's son, saying that he loves Damian "a lot," adding: "It's great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."