Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate 'yummy mummy' as she poses in silky lingerie with baby son

Elizabeth Hurley never fails to pose up a storm in a fabulous two-piece. On Friday the actress was the ultimate 'yummy mummy' as she shared an unearthed photo to mark her son Damian's 23rd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account Elizabeth, 59, posted two photos, the first showing Damian in 2002 being cradled by his model mum who looked as though she was behind the scenes of a fashion shoot.

Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "23 years of loving you @damianhurley1, May you have the happiest of birthdays and know that you will always be my sunbeam."

Elizabeth was wearing a silky pink and blue underwear set and hair her voluminous locks styled in a bouncy blowdry as she beamed for the camera with her picture-perfect face of makeup. In her ears, a pair of dramatic statement silver earrings.

A second photo saw the mother-son duo beaming for the camera in 2025, looking the image of each other.

Friends and fans of pair were quick to weigh in on the adorable update. Trinny Woodall penned: "Both are the most adorable pictures, my darlings. What a magnificent boy you have achieved how special he is and how much we love him [red love heart emojis].

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Day wrote: "These pics!! HB DH xxx." Abbey Clancy simply added: "Beautiful."

Damian was quick to reply to his mum's touching message and replied: "I love you so much mama."

Elizabeth shares Damian with the late American Businessman Steve Bing.

Damian's famous godparents

Damian has an incredibly close bond with Elton John and David Furnish two of his famous godparents.

Elizabeth chose a total of six godfathers for her lookalike son, which, as well as Elton and David include Hugh Grant, Dennis Leary, American millionaire Teddy Forstman and Henry Dent Brocklehurst.