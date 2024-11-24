Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in glittering split-leg dress as she joins son Damian at charity ball
mother and son posing for photos at event© Getty Images

The Austin Powers actress attended the Shooting Star Ball

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Elizabeth Hurley looked every inch the belle of the ball on Saturday as she stepped out to attend a charity event with her lookalike son, Damian.

The pair donned their finest threads for the annual Shooting Star Ball which is held in aid of leading children's hospice charity, Shooting Star Children's Hospices.

mother and son at charity ball © Getty Images
Elizabeth and Damian attended the annual Shooting Star Ball

For the special occasion, which took place in London at the swanky Royal Lancaster, Elizabeth, 59, rocked a glamorous dress from luxury womenswear designer, Alice Temperley.

Exuding old Hollywood glamour, the star's embellished frock featured a dramatic leg split, a plunging neckline, rippling Bardot-style sleeves and an art deco-inspired swirling sequin pattern.

woman posing in black sequin dress© Getty Images
The actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in a glittering sequin dress

Ramping up the glitz, Elizabeth elevated her look with a pair of strappy black heels, sparkling chandelier style earrings and a crystal heart pendant. She wore her chestnut-hued tresses in loose waves and highlighted her features with a warm palette of radiance-boosting makeup.

The Bedazzled star was joined by her son Damian, 22, who looked dapper dressed in a sheer black top, a navy sequin blazer and edgy black leather trousers.

During the charity ball, Elizabeth paused to mingle with a plethora of famous faces including her good friend, Joan Collins. The pair share a close bond, with Elizabeth and Damian frequently visiting the Dynasty star at her holiday home in Provence.

two women posing for photo © Instagram
Elizabeth caught up with Joan Collins

Alongside snapshots shared to Instagram, Elizabeth penned: "Raising funds for Shooting Stars Children’s Hospice with the glorious @joancollinsdbe. Thank you @alicetemperley for my dress."

The star's post quickly racked up thousands of likes and prompted an outpouring of sweet messages. One follower noted: "You and that dress are swoon-worthy!" while a second gushed: "Wow, what an amazing dress!!" and a third added: "Beautiful dress! You look amazing!"

Damian is the spitting image of mum Elizabeth© Getty Images
Damian is the spitting image of his mum Elizabeth

Elizabeth shares Damian with her ex-partner, Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 55. Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

The mother-son duo share an incredibly strong bond and a "twin-like telepathy". Of their unique bond, Damian told HELLO!: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well.

Elizabeth Hurley and a young Damian Hurley in a throwback shared on Instagram© Instagram
Elizabeth welcomed Damian in 2002

"But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"

