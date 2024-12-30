Elizabeth Hurley shows off toned abs in holiday snaps with lookalike son Damian

Actress Elizabeth Hurley delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a glimpse inside her latest getaway with her lookalike son, Damian.

In search of sunnier climes, the pair jetted off to Egypt where they enjoyed a spot of sightseeing including a visit to the renowned pyramids.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Elizabeth uploaded several snapshots from their time together, including several pictures of the 59-year-old beaming from ear to ear in front of the ancient structures. One joyous image showed the model reaching towards the sky with her toned torso on display.

She appeared in her element posing with both arms in the air while clutching a cream scarf. Ever the style maven, Elizabeth could be seen wearing a pair of trendy low-rise jeans, a knitted grey jumper and a khaki jacket.

She accessorised with oversized sunglasses and statement gold earrings.

Damian, 22, meanwhile, looked every inch his mother's carbon copy rocking a pair of almost identical sunglasses, a tartan jacket and a charcoal scarf.

In her caption, Elizabeth wrote: "Hello Egypt."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts with one writing: "Beautiful pictures," while a second noted: "So cooooool enjoy yourselves," and a third chimed in: "Enjoy your family trip. Beautiful as always."

Elizabeth shares Damian with her ex-partner, Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 55. Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

The mother-son duo share an incredibly strong bond and a "twin-like telepathy". Of their unique bond, Damian told HELLO!: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well.

"But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"

Recently, the pair teamed up on Strictly Confidential - Damian's directorial debut film. "I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," Elizabeth told Pop Culturalist.

"It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."