RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44, days after leg amputation

RuPaul's Drag Race star and Pose actress Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44, her family have said.

The drag performer, whose real name is Bianca Castro, passed away on Sunday morning just days after she had part of her right leg amputated following a "severe infection".

© Getty Images The drag performer died "peacefully" on Sunday morning, her family has said

Her family announced the sad news via a statement shared to Instagram which read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity."

© Getty Images Jiggly Caliente appeared on the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race

The statement continued: "She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

"Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Caliente took part in the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012. She also appeared in hit LGBT+ drama Pose, and was set to judge the latest season of spin-off programme, Drag Race Philippines.

© Getty Images The TV star had her right leg amputated following a "severe" infection

Beyond this, she also appeared on All Stars season six in 2021, having come out as a trans woman in 2016.

A plethora of stars were quick to share tributes online following the announcement. Reacting to her family's statement, Australian drag queen Hannah Conda penned: "Oh my god. My heart is broken! Fly high our queen xxx," while Drag Race Philippines star M1ss Jade So said: "I love you so much! I will miss you!"

Elsewhere, UK Drag Race star Baga Chipz wrote: "One of the most kindest, sweetest souls I’ve ever met. I’]'m gonna miss you beautiful. Thank you for always being so lovely. Rest easy legend. Sending your family so much love right now," and Laganja Estranja (Jay Jackson) shared: "So heartbreaking, such a kind, caring soul!! She will be greatly missed."