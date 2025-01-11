RuPaul's Drag Race: Remembering the stars gone too soon – from The Vivienne to Chi Chi DeVayne

RuPaul's Drag Race has been a cultural phenomenon since it first aired in 2009, with the franchise stretching out across 16 different countries and introducing us to over 400 iconic drag queens.
Sadly, over the years several stars of the franchise have sadly passed away, with RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 1 champion, The Vivienne, dying on 5 January 2025. Tributes have flooded in for the Welsh-born star including from her competitors and show presenter RuPaul.
HELLO! pays tributes to the stars who were taken from us too soon…
The Vivienne
The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, died on 5 January 2025 at the age of 32. The Vivienne competed on and won the inaugural series of the UK spin-off and later returned to compete on the all-winners series of All Stars.
A statement from the star's publicist, Simon Jones said: "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details."
Alongside her work on the show, The Vivienne was a mainstay on British television appearing on shows like Dancing on Ice, where she finished in third place, alongside The Chase, The Weakest Link, Emmerdale and Celebrity Hunted.
The star was also a talented actor and played the Wicked Witch of the East in a stage production of the Wizard of Oz and portrayed the Childcatcher in a stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
In a statement, RuPaul said: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being."
Chi Chi DeVayne
Chi Chi DeVayne, real name Zavion Michael Davenport, rose to fame when she competed on the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, finishing in fourth place. The star returned to the franchise in All Stars 3, where she placed eighth.
In 2018, Chi Chi shared that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition scleroderma and in July 2020 she was rushed to hospital when her kidneys failed due to the condition. Chi Chi underwent dialysis, however, in August she was rushed back to hospital after contracting pneumonia. She sadly died at the age of 34 on 20 August 2020.
Paying tribute, RuPaul shared: "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."
The finale of the show's thirteenth season also contained a standalone segment where Chi Chi's co-stars and RuPaul paid tribute to the late star and reflected on her career.
Cherry Valentine
Cherry Valentine, real name George Ward, competed on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, where she placed in 12th place, following Joe Black's re-entry to the competition.
Cherry was a member of the Romani community and in 2022, she explored her heritage and its attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community in a moving documentary Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud. Alongside their work in drag, Cherry was a qualified mental health nurse and returned to the NHS workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping with the vaccine rollout.
Cherry sadly died from suicide on 18 September 2022 at the age of 28. An in memoriam segment was aired following the second episode the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and a booth was left vacant at the following year's DragCon UK for fans to pay tribute to the late star.
Cherry's co-star, Tia Kofi, paid tribute to the queen on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World, wearing a red outfit similar to Cherry's promotional look. At the time of her death, Tia told the BBC: "Cherry just loved drag and she loved people. That's the main thing that sticks out for me."
Sahara Davenport
Sahara Davenport, real name, Antoine Ashley, competed on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she regularly showed off her classical dance skills, ultimately finishing in seventh place.
Sahara dated her fellow Drag Race alum, Manila Luzon, who subsequently competed on season three of RuPaul's Drag Race alongside the first and fourth seasons of its All Stars spin-off.
The star died of heart failure at the age of 27 on 1 October 2012, with the first episode of the inaugural All Stars paying tribute to the late queen.
Speaking of Sahara at a launch party for the series, RuPaul said: "She was a great kid, a lovely, sweet person, and a kind person. I place that at the top of my list of human virtues. Her legacy lives on through her family and her friends and, quite frankly, through our show, which is seen around the world. People have enjoyed her talent, her beauty, and her kindness from around the globe."
Bandit
Bandit, real name Bandit Janthawan, competed on the second series of Drag Race Thailand, where she finished in fourth position, being eliminated in the semi-final. The star died at the age of 38 on 26 December 2023.
Alongside her time on the show, Bandit also designed several outfits that were worn by the show's co-host, Pangina Heals.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly following Bandit's death, Pangina said: "We're all completely lost because Bandit has been a light. He has taught me. I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion.
"He's been such a visionary, such a giver. He's always telling other people, 'You can do this' or, 'Do that to be better,' in terms of making sure other people have their fashion game on. He was such a funny person, such charisma, such magnetism, and without him, all of us don't know what to do."