RuPaul's Drag Race: Remembering the stars gone too soon – from The Vivienne to Chi Chi DeVayne

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, died on 5 January 2025 at the age of 32. The Vivienne competed on and won the inaugural series of the UK spin-off and later returned to compete on the all-winners series of All Stars.

A statement from the star's publicist, Simon Jones said: "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details."

Alongside her work on the show, The Vivienne was a mainstay on British television appearing on shows like Dancing on Ice, where she finished in third place, alongside The Chase, The Weakest Link, Emmerdale and Celebrity Hunted.

The star was also a talented actor and played the Wicked Witch of the East in a stage production of the Wizard of Oz and portrayed the Childcatcher in a stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

In a statement, RuPaul said: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being."