Drag Race star The Vivienne inquest: Coroner confirms 'unnatural cause of death'

New details about The Vivienne's death have been revealed. The RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest opening has been told.

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on 5 January. An inquest into the 32-year-old's death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

© Getty Images for VH1/Paramount + New details into The Vivienne's death have been revealed

Coroner's officer Amanda Edgar said the TV star was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester. Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ms Edgar said: "Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death."

The hearing, which lasted two minutes, was told James was identified by their father, Lee Williams. Area coroner Victoria Davies said: "Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams."

© Getty Images The Vivienne won season 1 of Drag Race UK

She added that further investigations are required. The case was adjourned and a full inquest was listed to take place on 30 June.

The brief hearing was attended by four members of the press. James, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

© WireImage The Vivienne tragically passed away aged 32

They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year. When news of James' death was announced last month, a statement from the star's publicist, Simon Jones said: "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.

"They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details."

In a statement, RuPaul said: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne - an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being."