Heartache for Ryan Reynolds as Wrexham FC fail to win Hollywood Derby

Ryan Reynolds has been dealt another blow after his' British soccer club Wrexham FC failed to win an all-important match against Birmingham FC.

Tom Brady owns a minority stake in Birmingham FC, and the Hollywood Derby, as the game was known, was a tight match but ended with a draw, 1-1.

The two teams went head-to-head at the Racecourse Ground in a pivotal encounter in the race for the Championship. Birmingham tops the table with 57 points and Wrexham remain third, but Birmingham is predicted to recieve an automatic promotion based on current form.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ryan watches on during an exhibition match between the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Wrexham AFC in 2024

Neither Tom nor Ryan appeared to be at the match; Tom is expected to be preparing for his commentary during the AFC and NFC Championships this coming weekend in America, while Ryan may be in New York with his family, who are in the middle of a tumultuous legal battle with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Productions.

Ryan has been named in Justin's countersuit, which accuses wife Blake Lively, Ryan and their PR team of attempting to destroy the 40-year-old's reputation and to take away creative control of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

© Getty Blake and Ryan attends the It Ends With Us New York Premiere

Justin, who co-wrote, directed, and produced the film, released a 10-minute unedited clip from the filming of the movie which he claims proves that Blake's accusations are false.

Blake's legal team however alleged that "every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint".

Blake has alleged that Justin engaged in inappropriate on-set behavior, including unwanted physical contact, suggestive comments, and showing her explicit videos without her consent. The mom-of-four claimed that after she reported his behavior to higher-ups, Justin hired a PR crisis team to prepare a smear campaign against her in the event that she decided to go public with her complaints.

According to Blake, the PR team then proceeded to leak misleading information about her professional conduct as they tried to discredit her; the actress is also suing crisis PR Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel from the PR team.

© Getty Images for Sony Pictures Colleen has deactivated her account

Blake's co-stars and Colleen Hoover, the author behind the original book, supported the actress, with Colleen writing: "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest,kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Colleen has since deactivated her social media accounts.