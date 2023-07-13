Ryan Reynolds was overwhelmed on Wednesday as he reacted to some incredible news that saw fans rushing to congratulate him.

The 46-year-old was blown away after it was announced that Welcome to Wrexham – the Disney+ documentary about his takeover of Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC – has been nominated for a whopping six Emmy Awards.

WATCH: Welcome to Wrexham is the doc we didn't know we needed

Taking to social media, Ryan penned an emotional message, writing: "The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town. We are so grateful for today's six Emmy nominations and are continuously honoured the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale."

The Deadpool star added: "Diolch! Cymru am byth!" which translates to: "Thank you! Wales forever!" His followers were thrilled to hear the news and were quick to congratulate Ryan, with one responding: "The most special story. Congratulations!"

© Getty Blake Lively has joined her husband at Wrexham games

A second said: "I am sooooo excited for season ll, as far as the Emmy’s, WELL DESERVED." A third added: "You've done more than we could ever have imagined for this football club, you and Rob are heroes," referring to Wrexham's co-owner, Rob McElhenney.

Even Hugh Jackman replied and couldn't resist a quip at Ryan's expense. "You don't even have to like @vancityreynolds. @wrexham_afc @wrexhamfx is the people, the town, the heart, the show that is balm for the soul," he wrote.

© Getty Ryan co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney

Ryan didn't celebrate his exciting news alone as he was surprised with a visit from his wife, Blake Lively, and their children on the set of Deadpool 3 in Norfolk, England. The couple was pictured sharing a sweet embrace, with Ryan affectionately planting a kiss on Blake's head as he wrapped his arm around her in between filming the third installment of the anti-hero franchise.

Ryan's children and Blake are very supportive of his role at Wrexham

Ryan and Rob purchased Wrexham in 2021 and since then the club has enjoyed huge success. In April, the team was promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years after being relegated in 2008.

Speaking to BT Sport after the 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, Ryan said: "I am not sure I can process what happened tonight. I am still a little speechless. [People ask] 'Why Wrexham?'. This is why Wrexham. This, [what is] happening, right now, is why. Boreham Wood showed up today. They are an incredible team. They have one of the best defenses in the entire league," he added.

© Getty Images Wrexham A.F.C. were promoted to League 2 in 2023

Last October, it was announced that Welcome to Wrexham has been greenlit for a second season following high praise from critics and viewers alike. Rob confirmed the happy news, tweeting: "Oops. Sorry. Tonight is the last episode of Season 1 of @Wrexhamfx. Season 2 will return next year. I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show."

The first season looked at the club's 2020-21 campaign, while season two will chronicle 2021-22, which will see the football team make it into League Two.