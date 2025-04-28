Dolph Lundgren's 'simple secret' that keeps marriage to 29-year-old wife alive

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about the simple but heartfelt ritual that he says keeps his marriage to his 29-year-old wife stronger than ever.

The Rocky IV star, 66, who wed Norwegian fitness expert Emma Krokdal in 2023, has shared the charming "secret" behind their newlywed bliss.

Speaking candidly to Fox News, Dolph revealed: "I have this new thing – I have to give her a hug, a nice big hug, 10 times a day."

© Daniele Venturelli Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren have a 38-year age gap

"I try to get a few before lunch," he added with a laugh. "So I still have some in the bank throughout the day. It sounds simple and a little goofy, but doing that neutralises a lot of disagreements and misunderstandings. And it makes us both feel good. That’s my new recipe now."

Happy wife, happy life

The Swedish-born action star, who officially became an American citizen alongside Emma last year, believes that these small, consistent gestures have made all the difference as they navigate married life together.

"When you have disagreements, somebody wants to be right, but the other person also wants to be right," he explained. "But you have to make your partner feel good, even when you both have disagreements."

© Getty Images Ida Lundgren, Dolph Lundgren and Greta Lundgren

Echoing the old adage, Dolph smiled and said, "That phrase ‘happy wife, happy life’ – it’s true. You have to respect each other. You have to compliment each other."

Their romance has captivated fans, particularly given the 38-year age gap between them. Yet for Dolph and Emma, age has always been irrelevant compared to the deep bond they share.

Dolph's first meeting with Emma

The couple first met at an Equinox gym in West Hollywood, where their friendship blossomed over shared workouts and a mutual passion for health and fitness.

In a revealing interview with Graham Bensinger, Dolph reflected on the early days of their relationship.

"I didn’t know why she liked me at all," he admitted. "But I suppose she saw something there. She didn’t know about my acting career, she didn’t know anything about me."

© Getty Images for Gersh Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundren met at a gym

For a man who has spent decades in the Hollywood spotlight, it was a refreshing change and one that quickly turned into something deeper.

As their relationship grew, so did their bond through one of the most challenging chapters of Dolph’s life: his ongoing battle with kidney cancer, a diagnosis he first received in 2015.

"She’s been very good about it and super supportive," Dolph said of Emma’s unwavering presence by his side. "And I think it’s brought us together. She was like an angel brought down from heaven."

Despite their age gap, Dolph said he has always felt young at heart, crediting his profession for keeping him in touch with youthful energy.

"The age difference is quite severe," he admitted. "But I’m lucky in one way, because I’m in show business, I deal with young people all the time, I work out. I don’t feel that old."

© Daniele Venturelli Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren attend the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024

This is the second marriage for Dolph, who was previously wed to Anette Qviberg from 1994 until 2011. Together, they share two daughters: Ida, 27, and Greta, 20.

Over the years, Dolph has also been romantically linked to singer Grace Jones, model Paula Barbieri, and actress Jenny Sandersson.