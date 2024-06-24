Dolph Lundgren, 66, joined by his wife Emma Krokdal, 27 and daughter, Greta, 22, in rare appearance

Dolph Lundgren radiated joy as he graced the red carpet of Filming Italy 2024 over the weekend surrounded by his beloved family.

The Rocky star, 66, looked every bit the Hollywood icon in a dapper brown suit, perfectly complemented by a chic black and white floral shirt.

Joining Dolph at the glittering event in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy, was his stunning wife, Emma Krokdal, 27.

The Norwegian beauty turned heads in a satin rose gold skirt, paired effortlessly with a cropped pink shirt, showcasing her stylish flair.

© Daniele Venturelli Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren attend the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024

The evening was made even more special with the presence of Dolph's daughter, Greta, 22. The father-daughter duo struck a playful pose with their fists up, embodying the spirit of Dolph's iconic Rocky character. Greta, who shares a striking resemblance to her father, looked elegant in a simple white mini-dress and black pumps.

Dolph shares Greta and her older sister, Ida, 28, with his first wife, Anette Qviberg. The couple married in 1994 and amicably split in 2011. Despite the end of their marriage, Dolph and Anette remain devoted parents to their daughters.

© Daniele Venturelli Greta Lundgren and Dolph Lundgren

The star's current chapter of love began when he announced his engagement to Emma in June 2020. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony at their villa in Mykonos, Greece, last July.

Reflecting on their journey, they shared with People, "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we've had to push our marriage plans many times. We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life, and happiness—in the land of the Gods."

© Daniele Venturelli Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren made a rare appearance

Dolph couldn't help but gush about Emma, praising her as a "wonderful" partner both in his personal and professional life. The couple has collaborated on various projects, showcasing their dynamic partnership.

"Emma is a great support. She's very clever. We're working on a comedy. She helped me on ['Wanted Man'] as well. She helps me with the script and in production and post-production—just giving me a second opinion," Dolph revealed to Fox News.

© Daniele Venturelli Greta Lundgren is Dolph's youngest daughter

The couple also marked a significant milestone in February, officially becoming U.S. citizens. Dolph shared his pride with People, saying, "I've been in this country on and off for over 40 years now. I love America and the wonderful opportunities this country has given me. I'm proud to finally become a U.S. citizen and officially make this my home. It's about time."

Photos from the naturalization ceremony captured the couple raising their right hands, swearing an oath of allegiance to the U.S. Dolph was all smiles, holding an American flag and his certificate of citizenship, celebrating this new chapter in their lives.