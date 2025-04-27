Travis Kelce resurfaces in Las Vegas with unexpected star amid break with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has enjoyed some few months out of the spotlight, but he appears ready to step back into it.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has made very few public appearances in the last few months, laying low ever since his unexpected loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

His girlfriend Taylor Swift has similarly stayed out of the public eye in recent months, since ending her two-year Eras Tour in December, however over the weekend, the tight end made a fun exception.

Over the weekend, Travis along with his brother Jason Kelce were spotted in Las Vegas, at the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, Justin Timberlake's golf brand's tournament, which both brothers competed in.

In a video shared by the brand, Travis is seen playing golf with both Justin and his brother, as well as Michael Phelps, and in another, he is seen enjoying some casino time with the boys, wearing a beige crochet cardigan, and a cap with "TriBeCa" stitched on it, the New York City neighborhood where Taylor has her apartment.

The brothers' appearance comes not only amid Travis' time off from football, but also some weeks after Jason welcomed his fourth daughter with wife Kylie Kelce.

© Getty Images Travis is taking some time off from football

The former Philadelphia Eagles player introduced little Finnley Ann to the world during an episode of his New Heights podcast earlier this month, starting off by asking his younger brother if he wanted to see his new niece, to which Travis emphasized: "Yes I want to see my new niece Jason you only sent one picture!"

"You didn't even tell me what name you picked yet," he added, and as Finnley, nicknamed Finn, came into the camera lens, he gushed: "Hey little muffin, look at you," adding: "Tell Ky I said hello, I'm glad everything is going great."

© Wondery He recently welcomed a fourth baby niece

He then wondered whether the baby was still "nameless," to which Kylie joked they would have forgotten to do the paperwork if they left the hospital without completing the birth certificate with the name. Jason ultimately revealed the name, and Travis further marveled at the newborn, saying: "Is this Finny? … Finn Anne! That's adorable."

© Getty Images He and Taylor have been laying low

The doting dad-of-four then asked whether he wanted to say anything to Finn, and Travis just shared: "You just look adorable I don't have anything to say to you! You happy to be out?" as Jason jokingly added: "How was Kylie's uterus?"

© GC Images The couple started dating in the summer of 2023

"That was lovely thank you for that," Travis added after the sweet introduction, and fans — lots of the "Cruel Summer" singer — were quick to take to the comments section and gush over his reaction.

"Do you want to see your new niece?!? Omg my heart," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Jason & Kylie Kelce congratulations on the birth of your daughter, Finnley Anne Kelce. Congratulations to you too, Uncle Trav," and: "Congrats, K&J! As Trav said, what a cute little muffin!" as well as: "Congratulations Kylie and Jason and 'Funcle' Trav!"