Rocky's Dolph Lundgren, 65, and new wife Emma Krokdal, 27: inside their relationship

Congratulations are in order for Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal, as the couple have tied the knot after four years together.

The Swedish actor, 65, and his new Norwegian fitness trainer wife, 27, said "I Do" in front of a close-knit group of friends and family at their villa on July 13 in Mykonos, Greece.

In a statement to People, they said: "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends.

VIDEO: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we've had to push our marriage plans many times. We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness – in the land of the Gods."

Dolph was previously married to Anette Qviberg from 1994-2011, welcoming daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 20, with his first wife. The Expendables star has previously also been in relationships with singer Grace Jones, model Paula Barbieri, and actress Jenny Sandersson.

RELATED: Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer's bride rocked body-skimming wedding dress for ill-fated nuptials

The two first met at an Equinox in West Hollywood, quickly becoming friends before they started dating some months later, building a relationship as they trained together.

© Instagram Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal tied the knot on July 13

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in May, the actor and martial artist opened up about the initial stages of their relationship.

DISCOVER: A look back on Blake Shelton's love life since divorce from Miranda Lambert four years ago

"I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career, she didn't know anything about me," he explained.

© Getty Images The two first met at a West Hollywood Equinox and made their red carpet debut in January 2020

Dolph also discussed his battle with kidney cancer since 2015, revealing how supportive Emma had been despite being "a good deal younger than me."

MORE: Who is Renee Zellweger's 'fiancé' Ant Anstead? Everything you need to know

"She's been very good about it and super supportive. And I think it's brought us together, she was like an angel brought down from heaven."

© Getty Images Dolph is a father to daughters Ida and Greta from his first marriage

When asked about the age gap, he explained: "The age difference is quite severe. But I'm lucky in one way, because I'm in show business, I deal with young people all the time, I work out. I don't feel that old."

TRENDING: Lindsay Lohan's multi-millionaire husband and their lavish life in Dubai following baby son's arrival

His daughter Ida added that it was initially odd to be around them because of the age difference, explaining: "Obviously the age thing was a bit weird, especially when we started hanging out in the beginning. After that, everything was chill."

© Instagram Dolph and Emma announced their engagement in June 2020

The two made their red carpet debut at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival in January 2020, and in June, they announced that they were engaged.

Emma said of the proposal: "We were in Stockholm, he'd rented this suite with a balcony, and there was a woman playing a violin there, champagne. And he got really nervous, but it was really sweet."

© Instagram Dolph shared a poolside photo of theirs a day before the ceremony

Dolph teased their nuptials on Instagram with a snapshot of the couple in the pool, writing: "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos [heart emoji]," and posting it the day before their wedding.