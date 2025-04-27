Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus share incredible new update from magical weekend together

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are giving fans yet another glimpse into their whirlwind romance, sharing a series of heartwarming new photos from a magical weekend together in Tennessee.

The couple, who confirmed their surprise relationship last week, looked completely at ease in each other's company as they posed affectionately on Billy Ray's sprawling country estate, with Elizabeth's son Damian joining them for the special visit.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the Bedazzled star, 59, posted a selection of loved-up snaps that captured their growing bond. In one tender image, Billy Ray wrapped his tattooed arms around Elizabeth, pulling her close in a sweet embrace that left fans swooning.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray shared new images from their blossoming romance

Elizabeth looked effortlessly glamorous, pairing a white lace blouse with blue jeans and aviator-style sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray, 62, kept it casual in a purple plaid shirt and jeans, his signature long hair falling beneath a wide-brimmed hat. Another playful photo showed the couple driving a buggy around Billy Ray’s scenic property, joined by one of his beloved family dogs.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray shared more images from their magical weekend

"Tennessee weekend," Elizabeth simply captioned the series, adding a red heart emoji that said it all.

The heartwarming images come amid mounting speculation that the pair could be heading towards marriage. Reports have hinted that an engagement could be on the cards sooner rather than later, as Elizabeth and Billy Ray continue to grow closer.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray went public with their romance in April

It’s been just a week since they sent the internet into a frenzy on Easter Sunday by hard-launching their relationship with a romantic snap of themselves canoodling by a wooden fence in a field – and fans have been obsessed ever since.

Elizabeth's previous marriage

For Elizabeth, it would mark her second marriage. The actress famously wed Indian textile heir Arun Nayar in 2007, with their lavish celebrations spanning two continents.

They tied the knot first with a civil ceremony at Sudeley Castle in England, followed by a spectacular traditional Hindu wedding in India. Although they divorced amicably in 2011, they have remained firm friends.

© WireImage Elizabeth previously was married to Arun Nayar

Speaking about their separation in a 2018 interview with the YOU magazine, Elizabeth reflected warmly: "My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she'd ever handled because neither of us wanted anything."

As Elizabeth embraces this exciting new chapter with Billy Ray, the country singer has also been opening up about their blossoming romance.

Billy's confession

Appearing on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, Billy Ray candidly revealed how Elizabeth's unexpected message came at one of the darkest moments in his life following his split from singer Firerose last year.

"I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?'" he shared. "At a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment... a friend reached out."

The message came from none other than Elizabeth, his former co-star from their 2022 festive film Christmas in Paradise.

According to Billy Ray, the actress wrote: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

Admitting he didn’t recognise the number at first, Billy Ray recalled, "So I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it’s like, 'Elizabeth Hurley.' Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh."

© Getty Images Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

Although they hadn’t spoken in two years since wrapping their Caribbean-set holiday film, the connection was immediate.

"We just laughed," he remembered. "It was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot. The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

Billy's previous marriage

Billy Ray, who split from his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, in 2022, described Elizabeth as "a great human being" and insisted he would have been content even if their relationship had remained purely platonic.

"She’s so impressively brilliant," he gushed. "She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman. If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

The two-time Grammy winner couldn’t hide his happiness, teasing that there are even more adorable photos of them to come.

"There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, 'Why’s he always kissing her?'" he laughed. "Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it."

Their budding relationship has also extended to their families. Billy Ray spoke warmly about Elizabeth's son, Damian, 23, saying, "I love him a lot. It’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

© Getty Images Elizabeth with her lookalike son, Damian

Elizabeth, for her part, had previously spoken about her admiration for Billy Ray long before romance blossomed. In a 2022 interview with MovieWeb, she revealed that starring alongside him in Christmas in Paradise was a dream come true.

"I've long been a fan of [Cyrus]," she said. "My son [Damian] was the age where he used to watch Hannah Montana all the time, so of course, I used to watch it with him. I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music. That was a big plus."

Indeed, millions will remember Billy Ray’s role as Robby Ray Stewart, the loveable single father to Miley Stewart, played by his real-life daughter Miley Cyrus, in the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011.