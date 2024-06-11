Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Robert De Niro's rare date night with Tiffany Chen after becoming new parents
The Irishman actor welcomed his seventh daughter in 2023

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Robert De Niro may be a new father at 80-years-old, but that doesn't mean the romance is dead between him and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: (L-R) Dustin Yellin, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany

The Raging Bull Oscar winner took his long-time girlfriend out to CHANEL's Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon where they walked arm-in-arm. Tiffany wore a chic figure-hugging black dress with a sheer golden brown shawl over her shoulders as she wore her black hair in an updo.

Robert opted for a more casual black suit with a shirt underneath as he put an arm round the martial arts instructor. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Robert and Tiffany arm in arm at The Odeon

The couple have kept their relationship low-key since they started dating in 2021, but Tiffany has accompanied the actor on a number of occasions to public events. Just back in April, she attended the State Dinner for when President Biden hosted Japan's Prime Minister Kishida.

They first met in 2015 on the set of The Intern, where Tiffany, a martial artist, played a Tai Chi instructor who helped Robert's character. They were first connected six years later, just three years after the actor divorced Grace Hightower.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Actor Robert De Niro (R) and Tiffany Chen arrive at the White House for a state dinner on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of his official state visit. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Robert and Tiffany at the state dinner

When Tiffany welcomed their daughter Gia in April 2023, Robert became one of the oldest dads on record along with his close friend Al Pacino.

He's said of fatherhood in old age: "She's the only one who loves me, no condition, no nothing, no criticisms," adding on The View: "I have people help me… [I'm] not doing all of it."

robert de niro and daughter gia
robert de niro and daughter gia

Back in February, he told AARP of his daughter: "She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in. They just look at you and take it in, so I don't know where it's gonna go with her later when she gets older, but she's thinking and she's observing everything and watching. 

"It's really interesting," he added. "I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."

