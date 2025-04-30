NFL legend John Elway involved in fatal golf cart incident, business partner confirmed dead

John Elway is mourning the tragic loss of one of his good friends and business partners.

Over the weekend, the former NFL quarterback was involved in a golf cart incident in California, during which his business partner Jeffrey Sperbeck fell off the back of the vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt, suffering a traumatic brain injury as a result.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was placed on life support, however the Riverside County Sheriff's department has since confirmed he died at 1:10am Wednesday, April 30. He was 62.

© Jeffrey Sperbeck John and Jeffrey at the 2016 Super Bowl

TMZ was first to report the news. The outlet further reported that the police department has since launched an investigation into the incident, though there is no indication that John had been driving negligently.

John's wife Paige Elway as well as Jeffrey's widow were reportedly nearby at an after party for Stagecoach, the country music festival that took place over the weekend in Indio, California.

Speaking with local news outlet KESQ, an eyewitness, Ali Simon, said: "It was so sad, and our hearts just go out to the families," adding: "We got there, and [Sperbeck] was unfortunately lying on the ground, and there were people surrounding him just trying to make sure he was OK. "

Jeffrey was John's agent, business partner and friend

She continued: "People were on the phone just trying to get help there as soon as they possibly could," and further shared: "It was so scary; it was nothing like we've ever seen. You just don't think you're ever going to witness anything like that."

Jeffrey had a 30-year career in sports, during which he represented over 100 NFL football players as their agent, among them John himself.

© Getty Images John played his entire pro football career with the Denver Broncos

In that time, he led various sports agencies, until in 2009 he founded his own, The Novo Agency, which represents several current and retired players, including John.

Moreover in 2015, he and the former Broncos quarterback founded 7Cellars Wine & Spirits, which produces premium and ultra-premium wines from the Central Coast of California as well as the Napa Valley.

© Getty Images for ESPN The Hall of Famer in 2016

In addition to his career in football, which lasted from 1983 to 1998, John is the owner of four steakhouse restaurants across Colorado, including one in Vail and the Denver Airport, named Elway's.

He has been married to his wife Paige, a former Oakland Raiders cheerleader, since 2009. He shares four children with his first wife Janet Buchan, Jessica, Jordan, Jack, and Juliana.