Jerry West, a three-time NBA Hall of Famer, an All-Star every year of his career, and whose silhouette serves as the iconic logo for the NBA, had died. He was 86.

The LA Clippers announced in a statement June 12 that the legendary athlete passed away on Wednesday morning, with his wife Karen West by his side.

He is survived by his wife, who he married in 1978, and five children.

