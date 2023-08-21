Why Geri Horner only wears white now - real reason

During her Ginger Spice days, Geri Horner (formerly known as Geri Halliwell), was known for wearing the brightest, most attention-grabbing colours, so it came as a shock to fans when she overhauled her image, switching to wearing an entirely white and cream wardrobe.

A scroll of the 51-year-old's Instagram shows endless white ensembles, from cream knit jumpers and white jeans, to figure-hugging white swimsuits, leaving people to wonder why it is Geri only wears the neutral hue.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style, the mother-of-two explained the thinking behind her decision to wear an entirely white uniform.

© Getty Geri Horner wears white for every occasion

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

In the photoshoot that accompanies the lengthy interview, Geri of course wears exclusively white shades, with it being noted she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.

Geri even wears the light shades when riding horses – very brave, if you ask us! In one of the snaps, Geri kisses her horse, prompting adoration from her followers. "Just love this beautiful photo of the sweet connection with your horse," one wrote, while another added: "That picture with the horse is amazing."

The former singer has spoken about her love of horse riding in the past, sharing it's one of the ways she maintains her figure.

In a summer 2022 interview with glossy magazine Amazing, Geri revealed she starts every day with an early morning horse ride, before taking her son Monty on the school run. With daily horse riding on the agenda, it's no surprise Geri is so fit!

© Getty Geri Horner explained why she only wears white now

As well as taking a natural approach to keeping fit, the 51-year-old has a lowkey approach to looking young, too.

"I think it’s really important to celebrate our age," she said of her decision not to have any work done on her appearance.

"I’m happy I get to be this age," she told the Sunday Times Style. "I’ve just tried to keep myself as natural as possible. Each to their own and, who knows, in ten years I may do something different. But I think there’s something really honest and beautiful when a woman still looks like herself."

© Getty Geri Horner favours a cream or white ensemble

We're so happy that Geri feels comfortable and happy, and has found a signature style that works for her!

