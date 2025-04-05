Inside Geri Halliwell-Horner's mind-blowing £30,000 upgrade at Oxfordshire mansion

Geri Halliwell-Horner has revealed new ambitious plans for expanding her equine empire.

The Spice Girls star and her Formula 1 boss husband, Christian Horner, have applied for planning permission to build a substantial £30,000 eight-horse walker at their sprawling Oxfordshire estate.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner has big plans for her home this year

According to Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, the impressive 72-foot-wide steel-framed structure is set to be built adjacent to their barn at their 18th-century former vicarage near Banbury.

This lavish country retreat already boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, a serene boating lake and a helipad.

According to planning documents submitted to the local council, the proposed horse walker will be a "discreet" 22-foot-high structure, featuring low wall cladding and a sleek black corrugated roof.

In a statement, their planning agent said: "The installation of the horse walker will ensure that they are exercised properly, regardless of weather conditions and other limiting factors."

Country living

Geri and Christian are passionate about horse racing, owning a stable of racehorses with names that playfully nod to Geri's solo career hits, such as nine-year-old gelding Lift Me Up, It's Raining Men, Look At Mee and Mi Chico Latino.

© Instagram Geri and Christian own a farm in the country

The couple balance family life across their homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, sharing them with their son Monty, eight, and Geri's daughter Bluebell, 18, as well as Christian's 11-year-old daughter Olivia.

Recently, however, the dynamic has changed. As Geri revealed on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Bluebell has left home to pursue her studies in English Literature at university.

Labour of love

© Instagram The couple with their children

Their Oxfordshire country estate has been a labour of love for F1 star Christian, and when interviewed by Luxury London in 2019, he said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind.

"The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."