Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Geri Halliwell-Horner's mind-blowing £30,000 upgrade at Oxfordshire mansion
Subscribe
Inside Geri Halliwell-Horner's mind-blowing £30,000 upgrade at Oxfordshire mansion
Geri Halliwell-Horner attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey© Getty

Inside Geri Halliwell-Horner's mind-blowing £30,000 upgrade at Oxfordshire mansion

The Spice Girls singer loves horses

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
29 minutes ago
Share this:

Geri Halliwell-Horner has revealed new ambitious plans for expanding her equine empire. 

The Spice Girls star and her Formula 1 boss husband, Christian Horner, have applied for planning permission to build a substantial £30,000 eight-horse walker at their sprawling Oxfordshire estate

Geri Halliwell-Horner attends International Women's Day Celebration© Getty
Geri Halliwell-Horner has big plans for her home this year

According to Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, the impressive 72-foot-wide steel-framed structure is set to be built adjacent to their barn at their 18th-century former vicarage near Banbury. 

This lavish country retreat already boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, a serene boating lake and a helipad. 

According to planning documents submitted to the local council, the proposed horse walker will be a "discreet" 22-foot-high structure, featuring low wall cladding and a sleek black corrugated roof. 

View post on Instagram
 

In a statement, their planning agent said: "The installation of the horse walker will ensure that they are exercised properly, regardless of weather conditions and other limiting factors." 

Country living

Geri and Christian are passionate about horse racing, owning a stable of racehorses with names that playfully nod to Geri's solo career hits, such as nine-year-old gelding Lift Me Up, It's Raining Men, Look At Mee and Mi Chico Latino. 

geri horner christian horner with new horse hildie© Instagram
Geri and Christian own a farm in the country

The couple balance family life across their homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, sharing them with their son Monty, eight, and Geri's daughter Bluebell, 18, as well as Christian's 11-year-old daughter Olivia. 

Recently, however, the dynamic has changed. As Geri revealed on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Bluebell has left home to pursue her studies in English Literature at university. 

Labour of love

Geri and Christian with their three kids© Instagram
The couple with their children

Their Oxfordshire country estate has been a labour of love for F1 star Christian, and when interviewed by Luxury London in 2019, he said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. 

"The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More