Elton John's surprising link to Sarah Ferguson's scandalous arrest

Whilst Elton John is known for his famous friendship with Princess Diana you may not know that the Tiny Dancer hitmaker also has an incredibly close friendship with Sarah Ferguson.

Elton and his then-wife, Renate Blauel were sat front row at Sarah's nuptials to Prince Andrew in 1986 and even had a link to the scandalous moment Sarah was arrested alongside Princess Diana during their hen night antics.

© SSPL via Getty Images Elton John and his then-wife Renate at Sarah Ferguson's wedding

Before heading to exclusive private members club Annabels, Sarah, Diana - whose nickname was "Duch" - and the hen party, which included Elton's ex-wife Renate, all dressed as police officers.

Consequently, Sarah revealed she was arrested for "impersonating a police officer."

A story which she told on Loose Women back in 2023.

© David M. Benett Sarah has been a long-time supporter of Elton's Aids Foundation

Fans of Fergie found the ordeal hilarious and couldn't wait to weigh in on the situation. One fan wrote in the comments: "I've always liked Sarah, we are the same age group & lived thru her wedding, having the girls etc, the same times with Princess Diana, we Adored the pair together, they related to us, the British people.

"Fergie was Fun, always smiling & you could their friendship with all the newspaper coverage. They are loved. A second added: "What a lovely charming lady. I really enjoyed this."

As well as being by each other's sides on their respective big days, Sarah has been a long-time supporter of Elton's Aid Foundation.

Elton's friendship with Princess Diana

As previously mentioned, as well as Sarah, Elton also had an exceptionally close bond with Princess Diana.

The pair first met in 1981, and immediately became close friends, reportedly bonding over their mutual love of the Charleston dance style.

Elton once said of the late Princess of Wales: "Fabulous company, the best dinner party guest, incredibly indiscreet, a real gossip: you could ask her anything and she'd tell you."

Although they reportedly had a falling out a year before her death, Sir Elton still performed at her funeral, where he played Candle in the Wind.

On the 25th anniversary of the royal's death, Elton shared a beautiful photo of himself alongside Diana in a Christmas setting and penned the words: "You will always be missed."