Elton John posts moving tribute to Princess Diana on 25th anniversary of her passing The Crocodile Rock singer was close with the Princess of Wales

Elton John has shared a moving message as he marked the 25th anniversary of the passing of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The singer was close with the royal and posted a photo of the pair together in a Christmas setting, and they were both smiling with wide grins. Diana looked elegant in an all-blue outfit, including a dazzling blazer that featured intricate details around her wrists. Elton meanwhile looked his best in another all-blue outfit, that he finished off with a pair of wide-framed glasses.

WATCH: Remembering Princess Diana

In a touching caption, the singer said: "You will always be missed."

The post was met with an outpouring of love for the late Diana, as one penned: "Forever the People's Princess," and a second posted: "A light that will forever shine."

A third commented: "You both look truly happy to be in each other's company," and a fourth added: "This pic makes me smile. She was so pretty."

And a fifth used Elton's own words, as they wrote: "'Goodbye England's Rose, may you ever grow in our hearts, you were the grace that placed itself where lives were torn apart'. Elton John and Bernie Taupin."

Elton remembered his close friend

Elton and Diana first met in 1981, and immediately became close friends, reportedly bonding over their mutual love of the Charleston dance style.

Commenting on their friendship, the star called her "fabulous company, the best dinner party guest, incredibly indiscreet, a real gossip: you could ask her anything and she'd tell you."

Although they reportedly had a falling out a year before her death, Sir Elton still performed at her funeral, where he played Candle in the Wind.

Elton played at Diana's funeral

Many have been marking the 25th anniversary of Diana's passing, and at her childhood home of Althorp House, the Union Jack was flown at half-mast.

Her younger brother, Charles Spencer shared the sombre photo with no caption at all, letting the symbol of the flag flying low do all the talking.

Flying a flag at half-mast is seen as a sign of respect when someone passes away, and Buckingham Palace received a huge backlash at the time when the flag wasn't lowered in the wake of the tragic news.

However, the flag did then fly at half-mast for Diana's funeral and then again on the anniversary of her death.

