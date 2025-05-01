Exclusive: David Furnish reveals he feels 'protective' of friend Elizabeth Hurley amid unexpected new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus broke the internet when they announced their unexpected relationship via Instagram on April 20, with many fans wondering when the pair had first crossed paths.

Now the actress has received the tick of approval from her close friend, David Furnish, who spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their budding relationship at the launch event for his husband Elton John's new Specsavers range.

Tick of approval

© Getty The actress has been a close friend of the couple for over three decades

"She's very happy and I wish her all the best," David shared. "Obviously that little side of me is a little protective...because your best girlfriends, when you really love them...you just want to make sure they're okay."

"But I also know her as really smart, and really capable of looking after herself and a really good judge of character," he added. "So I'm excited for her and I'm excited to see where it goes. We all need love, right?"

David and Elizabeth have been friends for over three decades, with the brunette bombshell naming him and Elton as the godparents to her only son, Damian.

© Variety Elton and David are Damian's godfathers

She previously called David "one of my favourite people in the universe" in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, adding that he was a "brilliant father, husband, filmmaker and incredibly loyal friend."

Damian shared just how close he is with his godfathers in an interview with HELLO! at the London premiere of Elton's biopic Never Too Late, revealing: "They're both so kind. So loyal. They're some of the first people I call for advice. They very kindly have me stay with them all over the world and I couldn't love them more."

An unexpected connection

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray went public with their romance in April

David's comments come just days after Elizabeth and Billy Ray debuted their unexpected romance with an Easter post that saw the mother of one sporting a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and a straw hat while her new beau kissed her cheek.

Billy Ray revealed how their relationship came about in an interview on The Ty Bentli Show, sharing that they met on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.

"We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot. The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

© Instagram The couple met on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise

The pair went their separate ways, but reconnected when the country star was going through a messy divorce. He received a text from an unknown number that read: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner."

"So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it's like, 'Elizabeth Hurley,'" he said. Billy Ray described his new partner as "so impressively brilliant" and a "smart businesswoman", adding that "It's been a long time since I've been this happy."

The power couple

© Getty Images The pair share two boys, Zachary and Elijah

David and Elton have been a power couple since 1993, and the lovebirds officially married in 2014. They share two boys, Zachary and Elijah, and often collaborate in the world of business.

The 62-year-old spoke about Elton's line of eyewear set to launch at Specsavers, sharing that glasses were a form of self-expression for the "Tiny Dancer" singer.

"We realised that we could actually touch on key moments of his life, key moments of self-expression, through eyewear, and do some wonderful storytelling, and dip in and out of parts of his life," David said. "Ultimately glasses are a celebration of yourself. It's how you choose to express yourself, it's how you choose to authentically put your face on the world."

He added: "It can also be very transformative. If you think about Elton as a character reinvention, he started as Reginald Dwight, and changed himself into Elton John. And eyewear was one of the key ways for him to do that."

To learn more about Elizabeth's close bond with David and Elton, see below...