Exclusive: Cressida Bonas opens up about navigating 'challenging' motherhood and 'miracle' second pregnancy

Since they became mothers, Isabella Branson and her sister Cressida Bonas's lives have changed immeasurably as they navigate all the ups and downs that come with parenthood.

And as actress Cressida looks forward to the birth of her second child, the topic of motherhood is on her mind more than ever.

© Instagram Cressida Bonas with her first child Wilbur

"I have a toddler and another one on the way in less than two months, and I'm definitely feeling it," she tells HELLO!, cradling her bump as she and Isabella sit down for this exclusive interview.

"Motherhood is full of contradictions; it can be very challenging but can then be magical. It's the hardest thing I've ever done, and the best thing I've ever done."

Mother of two Isabella agrees: "It's such a privilege to be able to mother. It's a role I always wanted to play, and I am always learning."

Cressida, 36, has two-year-old son Wilbur with her husband, property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley, while Isabella, 45, and her husband Sam, the son of Virgin tycoon Sir Richard, are parents to daughter Eva, ten, and eight-year-old son Bluey.

© Getty Images/Instagram Cressida is soon to become a mother-of-two

Now, the half-siblings are exploring the topic of motherhood in a new podcast called Lessons from Our Mothers, in which they talk to celebrities and royals about their experiences.

Among the famous guests are Isabella and Cressida's close friends Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, actress Kate Winslet, Brazilian model Camila McConaughey (wife of Hollywood star Matthew), author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher and Dame Mary Berry.

Isabella and Cressida are hosting a podcast

A touching tribute

The duo came up with the idea for the podcast after their mother, 1960s It-girl Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, 78, was admitted to intensive care last year with pneumonia.

"We weren't sure if she was going to make it and there were still so many things we didn't know," Cressida says. "She's had this amazing life, and we thought: ‘Oh, but we want to ask more questions. We want to know more stories.'

"When she recovered, we made it a priority to sit with her once a week to record her life, asking the questions we hadn't asked about her childhood and the wisdom she learnt from her parents, and how she mothers differently from her mother.

The two women are half sisters

"Then we thought: ‘Wouldn't it be interesting to talk to other people about their mothers, or the maternal influence in their life?'

"We'd also really like to talk to people who haven't necessarily had a great relationship with their mother, and what lessons they've taken away from that, because no mother is perfect."

WATCH: Cressida Bonas opens up about her mental health to Lorraine

Beatrice and Eugenie talk on the podcast about their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, including the most valuable things she has taught them.

"For me, it's the fire inside, the strength inside you and how to bring that out, and how to pull it in when you most need it," Eugenie tells the hosts.

© Getty Eugenie, Sarah and Beatrice share a close bond

Speaking of the Princesses, Cressida says: "They really cherish their mum, so having the opportunity to speak about and honour their mother was something they really enjoyed doing."

Cressida's pregnancy journey

For Cressida, who married Harry in 2020, the journey to motherhood hasn't been easy. Both Wilbur and her unborn baby – whose sex she doesn't know – are the result of IVF treatment, her latest pregnancy achieved using a frozen embryo from her previous round.

"It took so long the first time, and I feel very lucky," she says. "In those moments when it's hard, I remind myself that it's a miracle."

Modern motherhood

The sisters agree that motherhood has changed over the generations, including how involved fathers are. "My husband is very hands on and he and all his friends were very involved from the outset, which is wonderful," Isabella says.

The girls have a loving relationship with their mother

And they never underestimate the lessons they have learnt from their own mother. "She has a wicked sense of humour, doesn't take life too seriously and knows how to laugh at herself, and she brought us up not to let self-doubt get in the way, because life is too short," Cressida says.

"Even if I'd done something really bad, she would never judge me, and I hope that's what I will be like with my children."

Adds Isabella: "We want to shine a light on mothers and celebrate them. It's such an ancient role, and it's integral to our wellbeing – to be taken care of, nurtured and mothered – yet it's a role that isn't as seen and celebrated as much as other roles in life. So this feels like a really good opportunity to be doing that."

Lessons from Our Mothers is available on major podcast platforms now.

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.