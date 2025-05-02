Shania Twain's secret 'hideaway' with rarely-seen husband 

Shania Twain delighted fans on Thursday when she took to Instagram to not only share a glimpse into her private marriage but also to reveal she's working on new music.

The Come On Over musician posted two photos of herself taken by her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, with the snaps showing the 59-year-old carrying a hefty guitar case as she leaves a tropical-looking property.

Though Shania didn't reveal where the photo was taken, it certainly looks like paradise with bright blue skies and towering bamboo in the background.

Behind the country-turned-popstar, a glimpse is given of the home she and Frédéric are staying in, with luxurious sunbeds and floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Instagram Shania Twain has been busy making new music

Of the palatial pad Shania and her husband are staying in, the singer called it a "hideaway," writing a lengthy caption to the photos.

"Papped by my own husband on the way to what turned out to be a great writing session!" Shania began, revealing she has new music on the way.

© Instagram Shania Twain looked ready to record music

"I've been lucky enough to find a little pocket of time to hide away and spend a little while putting down the ideas that have been spinning around in my head since the last album."

On the writing process, the veteran musician continued: "Funny to hear your own thoughts, feelings and daydreams being realised into actual songs."

Approaching 60

She then made reference to her rapidly approaching sixtieth birthday, which falls in August, writing: "As I head into my 60th journey around the sun and my 7th studio album, I know that this world isn't systemically built to nurture a woman of my age releasing music but I feel more in tune with myself than ever – strong, inspired and full of creative energy. Thank you to my fans who stay with me through the process, you are my inspiration."

Shania's fans were delighted by her news, commenting: "We are all crying and screaming! So excited!" and: "We are SO grateful you are still doing what you do."

Sunny break

Shania reposted her photos to Instagram Stories, set against a powder white sand backdrop, proving she is certainly getting creative somewhere tropical.

Her sunshine-ready outfit showed this too, with the star donning vacation-ready white trousers and a loose-fitting top.

© Instagram Shania Twain has been away with her husband Frederic Thiebaud

She bundled her hair into a beach-perfect ponytail, carrying a large tote bag on her shoulder, along with her guitar.

With gorgeous surroundings, a dreamy vacation home and her husband there to support her, we bet Shania's seventh album will be brilliant!