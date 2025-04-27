Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ABC's David Muir jets off on Italian getaway days after rare red carpet appearance
US journalist David Muir attends the 2025 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, April 24, 2025. TIME's annual TIME100 Next list recognizes 100 individuals who are defining the next generation of leadership Artists, Phenoms, Leaders, Advocates and Innovators poised to make the climb and in doing so, make history.© Getty Images

The World News Tonight with David Muir anchor was one of the latest figures honored by TIME

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
David Muir is celebrating a major professional honor the best way he can — a trip to Europe!

The 51-year-old veteran journalist took to his social media page to show off a glimpse of his trip to Rome over the weekend, spending time in the Italian capital after covering Pope Francis' funeral for ABC News.

He shared on his Instagram Stories a monochromatic shot of an Italian street at night, simply highlighting some of their luxurious cars and writing: "Ciao Roma."

David Muir shares a photo of a street in Rome with a pair of cars parked on his Instagram Stories© Instagram
David shared a glimpse of his trip to Rome

David on the carpet

Earlier this week, on Thursday, April 24, David attended the TIME100 Gala in New York City, with HELLO! in attendance, flanked on one arm by his friend and colleague Diane Sawyer, and another by ABC News executive Debra O'Connell.

"So humbled to be included in the #TIME100 last night. So lifted by Diane's words. So moved by the honorees in that room," he wrote alongside a few pictures of the evening shared on Instagram.

Diane is David's immediate World News Tonight predecessor, hosting the primetime evening news broadcast from 2009-2014, before David took over in September 2014 and made it the ratings juggernaut it is today.

David Muir at the TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty Images
The ABC News anchor attended the TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday

Diane Sawyer's tribute

She was also the one who penned the tribute to him for the publication, writing: "At 6:28 p.m. in New York City, a man lopes up two flights of stairs, speeds down the hall, and slides into the anchor chair. At 6:30 p.m., the camera goes live."

"David Muir anchors the nation's most-watched television news program, ABC World News Tonight," Diane added. "Every night more than 8 million Americans trust him to make sense of the day." 

"Like Peter Jennings before him, David is authoritative and dynamic — the first out the door to the story. Iraq's hunt for ISIS. Hurricanes, fires. He traveled days to hold the hands of starving children in Madagascar and South Sudan, leading to millions of dollars in donations to the World Food Programme."

Debra O'Connell, David Muir and Diane Sawyer attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
He was joined by Diane Sawyer and Debra O'Connell

Touching upon his early interest in journalism and the news, she continued: "I think I know what destiny looks like because I've seen a photo of a serious 13-year-old boy, talking his way into an internship at the local TV station." 

"Now he's the anchor chosen for interviews by Popes and Presidents. He shows up calm, respectful, and fearless." 

Sharing some sweet words for him as a person, Diane wrote: "I am lucky that my successor is also the irreverent friend I want to hang out with when the camera shuts down." 

David Muir, Diane Sawyer at the TIME100 Gala held at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty Images
"I am lucky that my successor is also the irreverent friend I want to hang out with when the camera shuts down."

"Though I am also miffed that he's the guy who can leap two flights of stairs, vault into the anchor chair, and never lose focus — or his breath."

In the same vein, David previously told TIME during an interview: "I was the kid who would excuse myself from the backyard and go in and watch Peter Jennings."

He added: "I was drawn to him. And I don't think at 12 or 13 you can put into words why you're drawn to a particular journalist, but Peter's curiosity was infectious. He seemed to be the one who was having a conversation with America every night."

