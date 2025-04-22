Mariah Carey's teen son looks so much like his dad Nick Cannon alongside towering sister in new Easter photos

Mariah Carey's son Moroccan could be his father's twin in the latest photos of the 13-year-old.

The "Fantasy" singer took to Instagram to share insight into her Easter celebration, complete with an Easter bunny in costume, gold eggs, and an incredible outfit from the iconic star.

She donned a sparkly pastel pink mini dress for the occasion, accessorizing with fluffy pink open-toed slippers and square-framed pink sunglasses. Her brown-blonde hair cascaded down past her shoulders in subtle waves, and she sported an Easter basket to complete the look.

An Easter surprise

© Instagram Mariah celebrated Easter with her twins Moroccan and Monroe

"The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!" Mariah wrote in the caption, alongside a slew of photos of the special day.

In one snap, Mariah's daughter Monroe stood taller than her brother in an oversized white sweatshirt with "USA" emblazoned across the front. She paired the look with baggy blue jeans and white sneakers and wore her curls down past her shoulders.

Her brother Moroccan stood a few inches shorter and was the spitting image of his father, Nick Cannon, as he made a peace sign to the camera.

© Instagram The doting mom gave her twins Easter baskets for the special day

He sported a white tee and loose, dark denim shorts with a flower motif embroidered on one leg. The 13-year-old added black sneakers to complete the look, and his curly hair stopped at his shoulders.

Both of Mariah's teens carried their own Easter baskets and could be seen opening lavish hampers in another photo.

Double trouble

© Getty Mariah and Nick were married for eight years

Mariah and Nick were married from 2008 until they split in 2014; their divorce was finalised in 2016, five years after welcoming Moroccan and Monroe.

While the TV personality has gone on to welcome ten more kids with five other women over the years, he still makes time for his eldest children and shared with People how he was coming to terms with the pair entering their teenage years.

"It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," he told the publication. "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe are the eldest of Nick's 12 children

He added: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes.”

Teenage angst

© Instagram The clip of Mariah and Monroe interrupting Moroccan's livestream went viral

Moroccan made headlines just weeks prior when his Grammy-winning mother interrupted his livestream, causing embarrassment for the gamer.

While he was playing games with friends on his computer and streaming it for fans to watch, Mariah entered his room and joined in on the fun. "Sorry chat, my mom is here," he said, before asking if she wanted to come into the frame.

"Okay, y'all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out," he said when his sister arrived. "Mom, they can see you. They're saying, 'Hi Mariah, I love you!' Oh my God." The clip of the hilarious moment went mega-viral, proving that Mariah is just like any other mother trying to embarrass her child.

