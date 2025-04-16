Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is 'so like her mum' in video from family holiday with baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie have jetted off on their first-ever family holiday since welcoming baby Billie in August last year.

The mum-of-one, 30, shared a candid video, updating fans with how her baby girl is getting on with her weaning journey from Spain. In the clip, Rosie's dad Steve made an appearance as they went shopping in a Spanish supermarket.

One thing that fans couldn't get over was just how much Rosie is like her mum Lorraine.

© Instagram Billie has headed off on her first holiday abroad

One fan was quick to comment: "Loving these videos. My first grandchild is 3 months old so it's good to see what's coming. You are so like your mum. Xx."

Meanwhile, others commented on Rosie's very subtle Scottish accent that slips in when her parents are around. "Liked how you got really Scottish when your dad got nearer."

If one thing is for sure, it's that Lorriane will be all hands on deck whilst away with her granddaughter.

Since Billie was born, it's clear she has played such an important role and is always there to support Rosie as a first-time mum.

On Mother's Day, Lorraine sent a gushing message to her daughter, who shared a photo of herself, Lorraine and Lorraine's mother, Great Granny Kelly, all cooing around their latest family addition.

Lorraine wrote: "Happy first Mother’s Day my beautiful Rosie xxx."

Billie's first holiday

Whilst Rosie has taken her little one to Scotland and on adorable staycations, their trip to Spain appears to be the first time the baby girl has been abroad.

It seems she coped very well with flying with Rosie documenting how she and her fiancee Steve navigated the airport with their daughter.

Little Billie looked so content playing with her toys while in her seat.

Upon landing, Billie was all smiles as she was cuddled up into a sling worn on her mum's front. The little girl looked adorable wearing a sweet white babygrow adorned with flowers.