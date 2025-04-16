Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is 'so like her mum' in video from family holiday with baby Billie
Subscribe
Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is 'so like her mum' in video from family holiday with baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is 'so like her mum' in video from family holiday with baby Billie

The ITV star has jetted off on a family holiday with her granddaughter

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie have jetted off on their first-ever family holiday since welcoming baby Billie in August last year.

The mum-of-one, 30, shared a candid video, updating fans with how her baby girl is getting on with her weaning journey from Spain. In the clip, Rosie's dad Steve made an appearance as they went shopping in a Spanish supermarket.

One thing that fans couldn't get over was just how much Rosie is like her mum Lorraine. 

A photo of Rosie Kelly and her daughter Billie in a sling© Instagram
Billie has headed off on her first holiday abroad

One fan was quick to comment: "Loving these videos. My first grandchild is 3 months old so it's good to see what's coming. You are so like your mum. Xx."

Meanwhile, others commented on Rosie's very subtle Scottish accent that slips in when her parents are around. "Liked how you got really Scottish when your dad got nearer."

If one thing is for sure, it's that Lorriane will be all hands on deck whilst away with her granddaughter. 

Since Billie was born, it's clear she has played such an important role and is always there to support Rosie as a first-time mum. 

On Mother's Day, Lorraine sent a gushing message to her daughter, who shared a photo of herself, Lorraine and Lorraine's mother, Great Granny Kelly, all cooing around their latest family addition. 

Lorraine wrote: "Happy first Mother’s Day my beautiful Rosie xxx."

Billie's first holiday

Whilst Rosie has taken her little one to Scotland and on adorable staycations, their trip to Spain appears to be the first time the baby girl has been abroad.

It seems she coped very well with flying with Rosie documenting how she and her fiancee Steve navigated the airport with their daughter. 

View post on Instagram
 

Little Billie looked so content playing with her toys while in her seat. 

Upon landing, Billie was all smiles as she was cuddled up into a sling worn on her mum's front. The little girl looked adorable wearing a sweet white babygrow adorned with flowers.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More