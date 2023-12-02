Eamonn Holmes' baby joy as he meets new granddaughter Isabella for the first time

Eamonn Holmes was overwhelmed with joy after meeting his second grandchild for the first time on Friday. Delighting fans with a sweet update on Instagram, the GB News presenter shared a photo of his adorable granddaughters – Emilia, two, and newborn baby, Isabella.

Voicing his excitement in the caption, Eamonn wrote: "My two Grandchildren…..2 yr old Emilia and her new sister Isabella, who I am meeting for the very first time. Gorgeous x."

Sparking joy, Eamonn's friends and followers raced to the comments to congratulate him. "This is the best," replied radio host, Lizzie Cundy. "Congratulations Eamonn what a precious thing," added TV cook, Juliet Sear. Meanwhile, Eamonn's wife, and Loose Women star, Ruth Langsford responded with endless heart emojis.

Now, almost three weeks old, Eamonn first confirmed the news of Isabella's birth on November 12.

Posting a beautiful black-and-white photo of his oldest son, Declan, as he held his little bundle of joy in the hospital, the caption read: "Emilia meet Isabella your new Sister.....Errrr not sure this is going too well. Yep, I'm a Grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan."

While Declan, Jenny, and the girls are based in Belfast, Eamonn often flies over to Northern Ireland to spend time with them. Among his sweetest posts, Eamonn, 63, shared a picture of little Emilia from their joyful reunion in October.

Of course, he can't be in Northern Ireland full-time, but Emilia feels connected to her grandad whenever she turns on the TV.

Back in June, Eamonn melted hearts after revealing that she's been watching him on GB News. "My immobility and the Irish Sea divides us but Granddaughter Emilia still recognises her Pappa through the power of TV! Either that or she's saying 'Switch it over to CBeebies!' he joked on Instagram.

Speaking of the distance between them, Eamonn recently told HELLO!: “I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder."



Before Emilia was born, Eamonn gave a heartwarming interview about his next chapter as a grandfather. Speaking to ITV, the 63-year-old said: "It's still just so strange to think that my wee baby will be having a baby and that Declan is going to be a dad. It'll be really emotional, and they will be a very loving mother and father… as long as they know you're there for them.

Eamonn and his oldest son, Declan

"You can only wish for health and happiness and it's a lovely landmark in the family… and for me to be a grandfather for the first time."

During the interview, Eamonn explained that he hadn't offered any parenting tips yet, prompting his wife Ruth to interject: "I think that's how it should be unless they ask then you keep quiet, because I think when you look at baby books of what the advice would've been when our parents had us, every generation is different and the advice would be completely different now, so I think keep quiet and they'll ask if they need your help!"