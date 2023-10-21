Ruth Langsford opens up about family life following husband Eamonn Holmes' health struggles

Ruth Langsford has opened up about caring for her husband Eamonn Holmes in a new interview. Speaking about their home life in Surrey, the Loose Women star, 63, told Woman & Home Magazine that while it can be "testing" to manage Eamonn's health condition, the family takes it "day by day."

"With any care situation – and there are millions of carers in this country – it isn't always easy, but if something happens to somebody you love, you help them as much as you can," she said. "It's testing but we manage as a family."

Ruth's son Jack, 21, has also been a massive help to his dad, following Eamonn's battle with chronic back pain, which began in 2021.

Ruth explained that while it can be "testing" to manage Eamonn's health condition the family are taking it day by day

The Irish presenter, 63, underwent spinal surgery last year to alleviate some of the symptoms, which initially decreased the pain. However, just two weeks after his operation, Eamonn suffered a fall at the family home, which left him with a broken shoulder and weakened legs.

More recently, Eamonn has made use of walking sticks and a mobility scooter, while also undertaking physiotherapy at the gym.

Eamonn has nothing but praise for his wife

Speaking about his condition in an interview with the Mirror, Eamonn had nothing but high praise for his wife of 13 years. "Ruth's not a particularly tolerant person but my god I'm so indebted to her," the GB News presenter told the publication.

"She's from an army family and she just gets on with it, she's a tour de force. It's very hard to describe Ruth. I could quite happily take the adulation with my job but she literally cannot wait to get home, get her make-up off and start clearing out drawers and unloading the dishwasher. I can't sing her praises enough, she's not what you expect in showbiz."

Eamonn has been dealing with chronic back pain and underwent spinal surgery in 2022

During the interview, the 63-year-old also opened up about his past, sharing: "I get resentful that I'm not the way I used to be but I just get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk. It's very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me."

In a bid to improve his health, Eamonn has taken to some "back stretching", explaining: "I pay privately because my insurance only covers so much. I go to the paraplegic gym, I try my best but nothing much is getting better and no one has a prognosis as to whether it will get better."

Eamonn has been working hard at the gym to improve his back condition

While Ruth and Eamonn have faced some challenges amid Eamonn's ongoing health struggles, the couple remains stronger than ever.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the secrets of a happy marriage, Ruth shared last year: "I think always respect, mutual respect. And we laugh a lot. I think love and lust and everything's wonderful at the start of a relationship. But really…you've got to have that connection as friends where you feel comfortable with each other."

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot in 2010

She added that it helps that they "aren't attached at the hip", with Ruth working on Loose Women, while Eamonn started his presenting role with GB News in 2022.