Drew Barrymore finally addresses plastic surgery and ‘aging gracefully’ at 50 and gets fans talking

Drew Barrymore is one of America's most beloved stars. The talk show host captured hearts at age 5, and over the years, she's remained an enduring star. Now, at 50, Drew is opening up about what it means to age gracefully and why she's more focused on self-care than chasing perfection.

In a clip shared to Instagram, Drew spoke candidly to the audience of The Drew Barrymore Show about her approach to beauty and how she stays comfortable in her own skin.

"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way," she said. "But I also am like, do whatever works for you. I know this woman who went through so much stuff in her life, and she just did something and it made her feel so good about herself, and it, like, changed her whole perspective."

© Instagram Drew Barrymore chatting with the audience on her talk show

It's authentic Drew – full of warmth, acceptance, and positivity. Whether she's talking about skincare or life's biggest challenges, she brings the same optimistic energy fans love her for.

Drew commitment to natural beauty

While she doesn't criticize others for making cosmetic tweeks, she herself relies on self-care and premium skincare products rather than surgery.

“I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything," Drew explained. "But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Drew on the red carpet in 1992

That's not to say she hasn't made changes when necessary. Drew underwent breast reduction surgery in 1992, a decision she made for her health and comfort.

"When they're huge, you become very self-conscious," she explained. "Your back hurts. You find that whatever you wear, you look heavy. It's uncomfortable."

© CBS via Getty Images Drew showing off her beauty.

These days, Drew's approach to beauty is all about feeling good in her skin. In 2013, she launched a cruelty-free makeup brand called FLOWER Beauty. The brand cultivated a cult following thanks to its viral products. Drew remains hands on and continues to champion the idea that beauty should feel joyful, not stressful.

© Flower Beauty Drew posing with FLOWER Beauty hair tools

What is Drew up to now?

In her personal life, Drew wears many hats: actress, entrepreneur, talk show host, and proud mom of two daughters. She's also been candid about her experience with love and heartbreak, having been divorced three times. Drew is currently embracing single life and even tried the dating app Raya.

Through it all, she's learned that kindness – to herself and to others – is key.

© Getty Images Drew is a natural beauty

"The kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be," she shared with the audience at her talk show. "The better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face." Watch Drew embrace that kindness in the following video from her talk show.

As Drew continues her journey in the public eye, she proves that aging gracefully isn't about holding onto youth. It's about holding onto yourself.