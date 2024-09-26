Eamonn Holmes makes sad confession about health following split from Ruth - 'I can't look after myself'

Eamonn Holmes took to social media on Tuesday with a sad confession about his health.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former This Morning host shared a video of an adorable dog, Bella, who needs adopting. Eamonn confessed that he would adopt the pooch himself, but due to his declining health, he is unable to.

LISTEN: Eamonn Holmes shares candid health update

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Think about giving Bella a home. If I could walk and look after myself, she would be mine, but instead, you could be me. Talk to @TheK9Angels. Absolutely lovely doggie [red love heart emoji]."

Eamonn was featured in the video alongside S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara. K-9 Angels is a charity close to Eamonn's heart, as he is a patron of the charity.

Fans of the star were quick to weigh in on the update, sending well-wishes for Eamonn.

"I hope you will be able to walk and look after yourself soon and give one of these dogs a happy home once again. Sending you positive vibes, Eamonn," one commented.

A second added: "@eamonnholmes Bella looks very cute, Eamonn. Hope you are taking good care of yourself."

Eamonn's health began to decline back in 2022 when he had to undergo multiple surgeries. Following an operation on his lower back, Eamonn was rushed to hospital for another procedure after he fell down the stairs.

Since then, Eamonn has continued to struggle with his health and often shares updates as he recovers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamon and Ruth announced their separation in May

Eamonn's estranged wife, Ruth Langsford, was caring for him prior to the news in May that they were separating.

A spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over, and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Instagram Eamonn has been training to combat his mobility issues

Together, they share a son, Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children—Declan, Rebecca, and Niall—from his first marriage.

The pair lived in Surrey and share a dog, Maggie, their Border Collie cross, who is beloved by fans of the former couple.

It appears as though Ruth has continued to live at their marital home. Earlier this month, Ruth's Loose Women co-star, Kaye Adams, said that Ruth is "really great" amid the split.

Speaking with The Sun at the National Television Awards, Nadia Sawalha added that Ruth "looks amazing."