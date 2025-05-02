Michelle Keegan announces major change after birth of baby Palma in new update

Michelle Keegan gave birth to her baby girl Palma just weeks ago and on Friday revealed that she has returned to work.

The actress, 37, shared a candid photo of herself on the set of Brassic. Michelle donned her iconic Doc Martin style boots synonymous with her character Erin.

Michelle is back to work!

"She's back. Day 2 [filming emoji]," Michelle wrote alongside the photo.

Baby Palma

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright welcomed their first child, baby girl Palma in March.

Announcing the news the couple shared a joint post that read: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

The words were penned alongside a beautiful black and white photo of their new arrival dressed in the most adorable crocheted outfit.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter on March 6

Since then Michelle has been delighting followers with adorable updates from her baby bubble.

Shortly following Palma's birth, the family of three headed to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds. "A little break away filled with special memories," Michelle wrote alongside a slew of photos from the staycation.

The photos showed Michelle and Mark besotted by their baby girl. The featured photo saw the former Coronation Street star cradling Palma whilst standing in the porch of one of the unmistakable cabins the A-list destination boasts.

Life as parents

Michelle's husband Mark opened up about how dad life is going since welcoming their daughter.

On his Heart FM radio show, he shared how incredibly tiring it was to constantly get up for Palma throughout the night.

© Instagram The new dad shared photos from their getaway

"Don't talk to me about tired right now," he quipped to his co-host, singer Olly Murs.

"Because Palma, my little baby, is making me extremely tired. I turned up this morning and Olly went 'You look shattered.'"

"You know what, it's your eyes. It is the first time I've seen these little bags in all the years I've known you, just here, and it is a dad thing, it is a parent thing. All of a sudden you get these little bags under your eyes," Olly chimed in.

© Instagram Olly Murs is expecting his second child

"Yeah, they say dad bod don't they, they never warn you about dad eyes," Mark joked.

The TOWIE alum couldn't be happier with his new life, despite the constant exhaustion. "It is the best thing ever," he said. "Except when I am trying to wind her after a bottle at 2 am - nightmare."