Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's big 2025 plans for baby Palma amid personal 'challenge' - exclusive

Mark Wright has offered a rare insight into his future plans with his wife Michelle Keegan and their newborn daughter, Palma, whom they welcomed in March this year.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the TV star, 38, spoke about their wish to take their little girl to one of their beloved holiday destinations, Palma de Mallorca.

When asked whether they plan on taking their daughter to the sunny seaport, Mark said: "It's a beautiful place with a lot of meaning, it would be a lovely trip, we love it there."

The pair have close ties to Mallorca and are regulars on the Spanish island's sandy shores. Their love for the beachy spot is such that Mark and Michelle even have their own luxurious apartment in Mallorca, which Mark lovingly renovated and redesigned.

Mark's London Marathon challenge

It's been a busy period for the Heart Radio presenter who has been training behind the scenes for the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 27 April.

Reflecting on the "challenge" of combining training with family life, Mark told HELLO!: "Training has been going well! It's definitely been a challenge fitting it in around work and family life, but I'm feeling good and gradually building up the miles.

"I've been working with Team GetPRO throughout my training who have helped me on my nutrition, endurance, mobility and strength and it's been great having their support. There's something really rewarding about seeing progress week by week."

On hitting a new PB, the father-of-one added: "I've got a time I'd love to hit, but mainly I'm just focused on enjoying it, staying injury-free and getting over the line feeling good. To be honest, my biggest goal is just to get round and enjoy the experience, that said, I'd love to finish strong and hopefully beat the time I've got in my head!"

His training schedule

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark spoke about the impact of sleepless nights on his training schedule. "Like anything, it's about finding a rhythm that works. Some days are easier than others, but I'm committed to the goal and keeping consistent."

There's been one thing in particular that's helped Mark to reach his goals. Enter GetPro – a range of high-protein post-workout snacks packed with nutrients including Magnesium and 25g of dairy protein.

"Through my training plan with GetPRO I've discovered that running actually only accounts for around 5% of a marathon training plan so I've been focusing on the remaining 95%, the nutrition, strength, mobility, and endurance which is a crucial element to get right!", Mark shared.