Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma is one stylish baby in a £26 embroidered outfit
Michelle Keegan hair Instagram

Mark Wright and Michelle's baby is so adorable

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma has had a lovely few weeks on earth! The gorgeous tot has been featured on the Fool Me Once's Instagram account, in subtle ways, hiding her face, that respect her privacy, since she entered the world in March.

The baby has also been seen in pictures with her relatives, giving fans a glimpse into Michelle and Mark Wright's newborn bubble. The former Coronation Street star's lookalike cousin, Katie Fernehough, shared a few adorable snaps of her family member over the Easter weekend, and in one, little Palma can be seen cuddled up, wearing a stunning floral embroidered sleepsuit by Jojo Maman Bebe.

The £26 style features little embroidered rosebuds embossed into the fabric and is the ideal choice for newborn cosiness. 

Michelle Keegan's cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma© @katiefearnehoughx
Michelle's cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma

The website says of the style: "Ideal for a coming home outfit, or to wear for a special occasion, our Floral Embroidered Pretty Sleepsuit and Hat is an adorable look. The matching cream Sleepsuit and Hat come with a soft tulip print that’s ideal for springtime. Side popper fastenings make it easy to take on and off for nighttime dressing, and a little pink bow and wrap-over vest design smarten up the look. Pair with the matching knotted hat for chic babywear."

'Floral Embroidered Pretty Sleepsuit & Hat in Cream' by Jojo Maman Bebe
Palma wore the 'Floral Embroidered Pretty Sleepsuit & Hat in Cream' by Jojo Maman Bebe

Also in the snaps was little Palma wearing her lovely knitted jumper, with her name etched sweetly on the back. The hand-made number was created by a small business called Name Knits, and the company's founder Brogan, told HELLO! how her brand ended up in the hands of one of the UK's most prolific actresses.

Michelle Keegan's cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma© @katiefearnehoughx
Katie cuddled baby Palma, who was wearing her Name Knits jumper

Seeing Michelle post a picture of her daughter on her main feed to over seven million Instagram followers was a pinch-me moment for the designer. "My mum sent me her post and asked if it was one of my cardigans. I couldn’t believe she had actually posted it!" she enthused.

The piece was a special present to Mark and Michelle for their first child.

View post on Instagram
 

Brogan revealed: "It was a gift, the first time I’ve ever sent one to a celebrity. I sent the cardigan to Mark’s radio station, Heart FM, the day it was announced she had arrived. I half kept an eye on their Instagram stories on the off chance it appeared in the background at some point but didn’t ever expect to see it in a post on Mother’s Day."

