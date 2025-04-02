Michelle Keegan's £3k 'push present' for baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been basking in the newborn baby bubble ever since they welcomed their daughter, Palma, on 6 March.

The couple, who wed in 2015, announced Palma's birth with a sweet black and white image as they revealed her name to the world.

More recently, Mark and Michelle shared some snaps from their first few weeks of parenthood, one of which included a look at the stunning piece of jewellery the Brassic actress is now wearing to pay a sweet tribute to her daughter.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright welcomed their first baby Palma on 6 March

Michelle Keegan's £3k tribute to her baby daughter, Palma

Michelle posted a snap of her gorgeous diamond chain which is a nameplate necklace in honour of her first born.

Fine jewellery experts at Steven Stone have shared their expertise on the beautiful piece, including its value and the sweet meaning behind the piece.

"The elegant piece features 'Palma' in a flowing script, encrusted with pavé diamonds and gracefully suspended from a sleek platinum chain," explained Maxwell Stone.

"Debuting the necklace in public for the first time on Mother's Day, it's likely a thoughtful gift from Mark."

© Instagram Michelle's nameplate necklace is a beautiful tribute to her daughter, Palma

They added: "However, with their daughter just a month old, it could just as easily be a special push present. Based on its design and craftsmanship, I'd estimate its value at approximately £3,000."

Michelle often wears statement pieces of jewellery, including an array of rings, bracelets and earrings, but we suspect the sentimental addition is now her most favoured in her collection.

The actress is on trend when it comes to jewellery reflecting celebrity children and newborns.

© Instagram / @michkeegan The first photo of Michelle and Mark's daughter, Palma, was shared on Instagram shortly after her birth

Maxwell added: "Late last year, Hailey Bieber showcased a stunning necklace featuring the initials 'jbb' in honour of Jack Blues Bieber, her and Justin Bieber's little one.

"More recently, Kaley Cuoco debuted a chic 14k yellow gold necklace with a polished letter 'M,' representing her daughter, Matilda, elegantly strung on a black satin rope cord."

© Getty The former TOWIE star and the Our Girl actress are now parents to a baby daughter

Michelle and Mark's life as new parents

It's clear that Michelle and Mark are keen to keep little Palma's identity private as they have refrained from showing her face in photographs.

However, the pair have given fans insight into their new life as parents of a newborn.

Elsewhere on Michelle's Mother's Day post, the 37-year-old shared some snaps from their day at the coast where they were joined by Mark's sister, Jess Wright, and other friends.

The group headed to the Roslin Beach Hotel in Southend for a lavish lunch in the sunshine. Michelle wrote in the caption: "Such a special day from start to finish."