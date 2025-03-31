Michelle Keegan stuns alongside baby girl Palma in adorable new photos for first Mother's Day

Michelle Keegan celebrated her first Mother's Day as a new mum on Sunday and marked the special occasion by sharing adorable new photos of her baby girl, Palma, from their sunny outing to Southend-on-Sea.

Michelle and her husband, Mark Wright, welcomed their first child together in March this year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Fool Me Once star, 37, shared a carousel of photos from her Mother's Day celebrations, including a precious black-and-white snap of the actress cradling her baby girl, who wore a knitted jumper with her name embroidered on. Michelle also shared several snaps taken from inside the Roslin Beach Hotel, where she spent the day with family, including her cousin, Katie Fearnehough.

In the caption, Michelle wrote: "Such a special day from start to finish. Happy Mother's Day."

The comments section was quickly inundated with comments from friends and fans, including author Harlan Coben, who penned, "My heart," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

© Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro Michelle and Mark became parents for the first time this year

Michelle's former Coronation Street co-star Samia Longchambon wrote: "Happy first Mother's Day!" while another follower added: "Happy 1st Mothers Day I hope you had a wonderful day with those you love & your precious little Palma. Enjoy every minute as it flys by in the blink of an eye."

Michelle and Mark's first baby and announcement

Michelle and Mark, 38, announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on 12 March via Instagram. Alongside a stunning black-and-white image showing the new parents tenderly holding Palma's hand, the pair shared the special date their baby was welcomed into the world.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma in March

"Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl," the caption began. "Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25."

Mark and Michelle revealed that they were expecting their first child together in December last year. Find out more about their journey to parenthood in the video below.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy and journey to parenthood

The meaning behind Palma's name

The name of their baby girl, Palma, is thought to be a nod to the Spanish city of Palma de Mallorca, where Michelle and Mark own an apartment and have spent lots of time together.

© Getty Mark and Michelle announced they were expecting a baby in December

Meanwhile, the baby's middle name, Elizabeth, is thought to be a tribute to Michelle's great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Kirwan, who the Our Girl star learned was part of the suffragette movement during an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? in 2018.

Michelle and Mark's love story

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015, having met in Dubai in December 2012. They kept their relationship under wraps until their public debut at the 2013 Soap Awards. At the time, Michelle starred in ITV's Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre.

© Karwai Tang, Getty The couple have been married since 2015

After two years of dating, the couple wed at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Their big day was covered exclusively by HELLO! and featured a reception at the Tudor mansion venue, Hengrave Hall.