Kate Hudson shares her most important parenting advice following son Ryder's big change

Kate Hudson has been a parent now for 21 years, so it's safe to say she has become an expert in the field.

The Running Point star shared her parenting words of wisdom in an interview with Kylie Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, after the host recently welcomed her fourth daughter with NFL legend Jason Kelce.

Letting them go

Kate shares her eldest child, Ryder, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson; her middle child, Bingham, with her ex, Matt Bellamy; and her youngest, Rani, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

She explained on the show how important it was to let her kids be free, knowing that they would always come back to the comfort of her arms one day.

"[The] thing I would say to all moms is let your kids go. Let them [expletive] go. Don't hold on. Don't expect anything of them," she said. "The expectation of, 'Oh, you need to be here for me'...when they start getting older, it's like, no. You'll never hold onto them. And the second you hold on too tight, it's going to drive them nuts. They're going to run. I really think that."

Kylie chimed in, asking if moms should "almost push back harder," to which Kate agreed. "Yeah, let them go enjoy their life. Let them be for a bit," she added.

"And what you realize is you might go a week or two and they're not going to call you, but when they do and they need you…" she trailed off.

"You're still mom," Kylie finished.

A close connection

The blonde bombshell was just 24 years old when she gave birth to Ryder, and told Kylie how their bond has changed over the years.

"Ryder's 21 and I was a young mom with him, so we kind of grew up together," she explained. "And he's so clued in, and there just was a moment about a year and a half ago, and he was like, 'You alright?' And then he shared his perspective on something in my life based around just my schedule."

"How busy I was, how much I was putting out — just life things," she continued. "And he shared his perspective and I realized I raised this son to actually...he's giving back to me right now. He's seeing me right now. It's pretty awesome. So if you put the effort in, it does come back."

Kate's life changed in 2023 when Ryder decided to move across the country to attend university in New York. The 46-year-old opened up about how difficult it was to watch her eldest make the big move in an interview with Today.

"It's so hard," she began. "All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one."

Kate revealed that she had a support group with Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon as their children moved out at the same time. "Our kids were in school together, and we both have that moment together. When we look at each other, we're like, 'How you doin'?'" she shared. "Cause we experienced it at the same time."

