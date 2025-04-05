Tom Hardy's 'modern' marriage rules with wife Charlotte Riley

Tom Hardy is undeniably one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, not to mention one of Tinseltown's biggest heartthrobs. It turns out, he's also a dream husband.

The 47-year-old actor, who is back on our screens in Guy Ritchie's new crime drama, MobLand, has been married to fellow thespian Charlotte Riley since 2014 after meeting on the set of period drama Wuthering Heights.

Tom Hardy is a throughly modern husband, sharing domestic chores with wife Charlotte Riley

A rare interview with Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte offered insight into what it’s like being married to Tom – and men everywhere should take note.

Speaking to The Herald newspaper previously, Charlotte confessed the father of her two children, born in 2015 and in 2019, was "great around the house".

"We do designated things. I love recycling. He's good at making the bed. It works brilliantly," she said of their equal partnership.

Lucky her! We called in a relationship expert to explain the impact that sharing household chores can have on a marriage.

The Peaky Blinders actress confessed the father of her two children, born in 2015 and in 2019, was 'great around the house'

Tom and Charlotte's equal partnership marriage

Charisse Cooke, a London-based MNCPS-accredited psychotherapist, online educator, author of The Attachment Solution book, and relationship expert at Flirtini dating app, weighed in on how "healthy" this type of marriage is.

"Sharing domestic chores between partners is not just practical, it’s healthy, modern, and undeniably attractive. In today's world, where both partners often work, expecting one person to shoulder the majority of housework is outdated and unfair," she said.

"A balanced approach leads to greater respect, teamwork, and emotional connection, making home life feel like a shared effort rather than a burden."

'Sharing domestic chores between partners is not just practical, it's healthy, modern, and undeniably attractive'

It’s unsurprising, therefore that couples like Tom and Charlotte who share the housework load will have a better emotional connection, leading to better chemistry and, in turn, the marriage lasting the test of time.

"Studies show that couples who divide chores more equally have less resentment, better communication, and a stronger sense of partnership - and a better sex life.

"When men actively participate in housework, women report feeling more emotionally connected and even more attracted to their partners. There’s something undeniably sexy about a partner who sees household tasks as a joint responsibility rather than 'helping out'."

Tom and Charlotte's private life

The lovebirds wed in 2014 after meeting on the set of Wuthering Heights

The A-list couple are guarded about their private lives, having never revealed the names of their two children. Tom is also a dad to his eldest son, Louis, 18, from a previous relationship.

The Mad Max star and his wife made the decision to move out of London and relocate to Surrey, with Tom branding the decision "the best they ever made".

In an interview with Esquire, Tom said the coronavirus pandemic had changed his work/life approach and made him appreciate the quiet family moments with his kids, like homeschooling and learning how to make sourdough.

"I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," he said.

"If you've got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it's not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It's going out live. This is one-time."