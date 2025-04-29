Tom Hardy shuts down presenter in very chaotic interview: 'That's wrong'

Tom Hardy caused a stir during a chaotic appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, fiercely defending Barry Island’s ghost train and cheekily shutting down a presenter mid-interview.

The Venom star, 47, who has been filming in Wales recently, joined hosts Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne for a light-hearted chat that quickly became unpredictable.

Tom, who's out promoting several of his latest projects, including the action movie Havoc on Netflix and Guy Ritchie's new series on Paramount Plus, MobLand, revealed early on that he was a “massive” fan of the radio show. But things took a rather chaotic turn when Dominic asked him about recent sightings at Barry Island in Wales.

Tom fiercely defends Barry Island

Dominic said: "People were saying they spotted you on Barry Island. And apparently you were on the ghost train, is that true?"

Tom quipped: "I don't know," before recalling the ride: "It goes around in a loop and comes back out on the left? Yes, I've been on that."

When Dominic joked that the man running the ride was "scarier than the ride itself," Tom immediately shut it down.

He said: "I wouldn't say that. You can't say that. Because he might be listening, and that's just a terrible thing to say about Barry Island, isn't it, when you think about it? I feel I should defend him immediately."

Tom added: "That's wrong. I had a great time on Barry Island. I went with my family, and there's also the two penny machines – you know, the slidey machines? They are incredible. But they're not healthy. In moderation. Good fun."

Tom refuses to answer cheeky question

Trying his luck, Dominic cheekily asked: "Have you weaned yourself off the two penny machines?"

Tom firmly replied: "I don't talk about that, no. It's none of your business."

When Dominic apologised, Tom cut in: "Then don't," before moving the interview along with a blunt: "Next question."

Fans quickly praised Tom’s quick wit and loyalty to Barry Island on social media, with many calling the exchange “hilarious” and “classic Tom Hardy.”

Tom’s latest project MobLand

Tom has had a busy few months filming MobLand, Guy Ritchie’s new gangster series for Paramount+.

The gritty crime drama stars Tom alongside Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, telling the story of powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan as they battle to maintain their empire. Tom plays their fixer Harry Da Souza.

The cast also features Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine, Jasmine Jobson, Anson Boon, and Mandeep Dhillon.

The production faced some hurdles, including a theft incident where expensive camera equipment was stolen after crew members were distracted. There were also reports that Tom offered to personally help pay freelance workers' wages after a construction company collapsed, leaving staff without pay before Christmas.

What else is next for Tom Hardy?

Tom has several major projects lined up.

He stars in Havoc, an action thriller coming to Netflix this spring. The movie, written and directed by The Raid's Gareth Evans, follows detective Walker (played by Tom) as he fights to rescue a politician’s son amid a criminal underworld.

The film promises bloody violence, dramatic car chases and gritty performances. Tom will star alongside Jessie Mei Li, Luis Guzmán, and Forest Whitaker.

Tom also continues to work on upcoming instalments of Venom, and there are reports he may return to the Mad Max franchise in the future.

