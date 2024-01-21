Malia Obama makes witty joke as she talks in very rare video about her new film

Malia Obama is not just incredibly talented, but she has a great sense of humor too!

The oldest daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama gave her parents something to be proud about last week as she showcased her short film, The Heart, at the Utah-based Sundance Film Festival on Thursday 18 January.

What's more, Malia - who is notoriously private - was heard speaking in a brief video about the film. where her personality shined through. Watch it below.

Not only is she incredibly caring, as she said: "We hope it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," but she also joked: "The folks who came together to make this film have my heart, pun intended!"

For her Sundance Film Festival debut, Malia went by the name Malia Ann - her first and middle names - rather than using her famous surname.

In the footage explaining the film, the 25-year-old also revealed that the project is "an odd little story, somewhat a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request".

"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things," she continued.

For her rare red carpet appearance at the film festival, held at Prospector Square Theater in Park City, the creative looked stylish dressed in a maxi coat, loose white button-down shirt and black jeans, paired with chunky boots and a thin scarf.

Malia's impressed high-profile stars with her creative abilities during her career so far, including Donald Glover.

The Heart was in fact, one of the first projects under the star's new production company, Gilga. Malia and Donald have worked together before on the actor's Amazon series Swarm, where she worked as a writer, and the star had nothing but praise for the former First Daughter when chatting about her to GQ magazine.

He said: "The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

Malia's resume also includes working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series, Extant, and as an intern on the set of HBO's Girls.

Malia worked with Lena Dunham during her work experience, and the actress had nothing but praise for her, describing her as an "angel" while talking to Howard Stern.

"She was interning at HBO, and they thought, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren't, like, making her go get our coffee. You're not going to send [the president's daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic."

The actress also described Malia as being "so smart". Despite living away from home - with Michelle and Barack living in Washington D.C. - both Malia and Sasha stay in regular contact with their famous parents, who she has a close relationship with.

Michelle previously gave an insight into their family dynamics by discussing their Whatsapp group. The Becoming author revealed that Barack was the most active in the group, describing him as the "typical [Dad]".

"You have these weird panic thoughts that your girls are out living in this messy world," she said. "And so, you think about crazy things you want to make sure you tell them. It's like, 'Remember, don't walk alone at night!' Barack sent them an email about earthquake preparedness because they're living in California. He's a big article sender, and we all just read them and laugh."

