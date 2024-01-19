Malia Obama, 25, is the spitting image of father Barack Obama as she makes rare public appearance

The Obama genes are strong with Malia! The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama made a rare public appearance on Thursday, as she premiered her short film The Heart at Sundance Film Festival.

The creative, who is going by the name Malia Ann, was chosen to premiere the short in the acclaimed festival – over 14,000 filmmakers submit their work and only around 100 are selected – and in a video she revealed that the project is "an odd little story, somewhat a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request".

"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things," she continued. Watch the video below…

Malia Ann Obama appears in Sundance Film Festival video

Malia also appeared on the red carpet at Prospector Square Theater in Park City, Utah, keeping warm in the chilly temperatures in a gray maxi coat, loose white button-down shirt and black jeans, paired with chunky boots and a thin scarf.

Malia grew up in the White House after her father was elected President in 2008 when she was 12-years-old.

© Dia Dipasupil Malia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Her younger sister, Sasha, is a student at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and the pair live together – a decision mom Michelle was over the moon to hear.

She previously told People: "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it.' So I just said: 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes.'

"But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

© Getty Images Malia, Sasha, Barack, and Michelle onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2013

Malia and Sasha have kept themselves out of the public eye, and this appearance in Utah is the first public appearance Malia has made as a budding filmmaker.

She has previously worked on the Amazon Prime series Swarm as a writer.

© Dia Dipasupil Malia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Michelle recently turned 60 and to celebrate Barack shared a sderies of throwback pictures featuring Malia and Sasha, with one taking during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008, moments before Barack won the Presidential Election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect, when Malia was just 10 and Sasha seven.

Another saw them just three months after moving to the White House, as they introduced the world to their new dog, a six-month-old Portuguese water dog named Bo; Bo passed away in 2021 at the age of 12.