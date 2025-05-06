Bruce Willis' family show fresh support for actor as wife Emma Heming posts new update 

Bruce Willis' family are incredibly loving and supportive, and have been there every step of the way following his diagnosis with FTD in 2023.

And at the start of the week, his wife, Emma Heming, took to Instagram to share a nostalgic photo of herself posing alongside him on the red carpet at a previous Met Gala.

She wrote alongside it: "My Met Date, what a fox." She then shared a sweet show of support for Bruce from their two young daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

© Instagram Emma Heming paid tribute to husband Bruce Willis on the night of the Met Gala

The pair were seen wearing some handmade beaded bracelets with phrases including 'End FTD,' and 'Empathy,' which had been made for them by a young girl called Lexie.

Emma and her daughters were more than thrilled with the sentimental gift, with the model writing alongside the caption that the girls "loved" their bracelets.

© Instagram Emma and Bruce's daughters Mabel and Evelyn wore bracelets dedicated to their dad

Emma is an incredible advocate for those suffering from FTD as well as carers, and is currently in the process of writing a book about her journey caring for her husband, titled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

The book will be out in September, and is available to order now. At the time of announcing the new project, Emma wrote on Instagram: "This book is very personal and my hope is that when it finally lands into your hands it will help you as much as this book has helped me."

© Getty Images for goop Bruce with his loving family

"This book is for caregivers – to remind them they are not alone – and for the people in their lives to learn how they can support them," she added.

The MakeTime Wellness founder also opened up about her husband's diagnosis and her ongoing commitment to the FTD community in a piece for Maria Shriver's newsletter The Sunday Paper back in 2023.

© WireImage Emma is a devoted carer to Bruce

She wrote: "As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce's FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease," emphasizing: "The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer's and that not all dementia impacts memory."

Bruce was diagnosed with the terminal illness in February 2023, a year after receiving an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

© Instagram Bruce with his five daughters, plus ex-wife Femi Moore and wife Emma

He turned 70 in March, and received an outpour of love from his family and fans as he marked the milestone occasion.

The star is a father to five daughters in total. Along with Mabel and Evelyn, he also shares three grown-up daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with ex-wife Demi Moore, who he has remained close with. He is also a grandfather to Rumer's daughter Louetta, who was born in 2023.