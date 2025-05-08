Jennifer Garner 'so happy' as she reveals new 'journey' ahead

Jennifer Garner is on cloud nine after announcing a new "journey" she is embarking on.

After more than two decades, the actress is revisiting one of her most beloved roles after it was announced that she will be an executive producer on 13 Going on 30 – The Musical.

13 Going on 30 - The Musical

"After more than 20 years – I still get to talk about Jenna Rink and 13 Going on 30 more days than not – who knew our quirky little movie would have such staying power?" she said of joining the team of the musical adaptation.

"I'm thrilled to see Jenna, Matty, and Lucy live on in their very own musical – are you kidding me? I'm geeking out! Lucie Jones is flirty and thriving as Jenna, the music is a blast, and all of the anguish of growing up is alive and well in this magical production."

© WireImage Jennifer will be an executive producer on 13 Going on 30 - The Musical

She added: "I'm so happy to join them as executive producer and very much look forward to the journey."

13 Going on 30 tells the story of Jenna Rink, "an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school.

© Getty Images Jennifer is 'thrilled' about her new role

"When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself 'thirty, flirty and thriving' as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life.

"But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what – and who – really matters."

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner played Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 – The Musical will have its world premiere opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from September 21, 2025.

The beloved film also starred Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer; the actors reunited last year to pay tribute to 13 Going On 30 and sweetly thanked their fans in the process.

© Instagram Jennifer starred alongside Mark Ruffalo in 13 Going on 30

"To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You," they shared on social media. "We see you, we appreciate you, and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!"

In October, Jennifer paid homage to Jenna Rink by dressing up in the iconic colorful striped dress from the 2004 rom-com.

© Instagram Jennifer dressed up as Jenna Rink for Halloween

The dress had blue straps, a green bodice, and a colorful skirt in diagonal stripes of purple, blue, green, and burgundy.

Jennifer paired the look with her character's butterfly necklace and swapped Jenna's heels for comfortable pink sneakers and long white socks.

© WireImage Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer at the 13 Going on 30 premiere in 2004

The film's costume designer, Susie DeSanto, spoke to People last April about the dress's enduring impact on pop culture.

"The dress really wasn't premeditated," she said. "Culture took the dress and went with it. The reason I think people fall in love with it is because of Jen.

© Alamy Jennifer wearing the iconic dress in 13 Going on 30

"I think anybody else in that role, it would've just been a cute movie, but I think right then she was the exact right person with the right energy and ability to tap into her youthfulness."

Unfortunately, Susie said the dress is no more: "We were based in Los Angeles. Her dress went into a warehouse, and I sadly think it's in a landfill somewhere. Who knows where it is?"