Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend are totally in sync on rare public date

This spring, Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, have taken their relationship to the next level – stepping out in perfectly coordinated looks for a united sartorial front.

The 53-year-old was spotted enjoying a rare, loved-up outing with her beau in New York City on Friday. The couple opted for matching blue ensembles as they were photographed departing a building and heading into a car.

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID The couple stepped out in matching outfits

Jennifer oozed chic in a blue V-neck sweater that was layered over a white T-shirt and tucked into a pair of white, straight-leg jeans. The casual look was accessorized with a wide black belt, a pair of oversized sunglasses, and an olive-hued handbag. Jennifer completed her effortless ensemble with a pair of SeaVees Acorn Trainers in a stunning latte shade and simple, gold hoop earrings.

The mother-of-three slicked back her luscious brunette locks into a ponytail while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a glowing complexion and a glossy lip.

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID The couple started dating in 2018

Meanwhile, John donned a blue long-sleeved button-down shirt with a pair of light-wash jeans. The 47-year-old opted for brown loafers and a black bag while keeping a low profile with a pair of stylish shades.

Jennifer and John's relationship

The couple are yet to confirm their relationship but have been romantically linked since 2018 when they first started dating. However, back in 2021, the actress told People that she is single and would be hesitant to get married again. "I don't know. I'm so far from it," she shared.

© CaliGroup John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup

"And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

John is a businessman, tech CEO, and attorney who currently serves as the chairman and CEO of the holding company CaliGroup and its subsidiary, CaliBurger. Jennier's boyfriend was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell and the pair share two children, Quest and Violet.

Ben Affleck

© Getty Images The former couple share three kids

Jennifer married Ben Affleck in 2005 and the pair share three children – Violet, Finn, and Samuel. Despite divorcing in 2018, the former couple have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their kids.

The 13 Going on 30 actress previously called Ben "the love of" her "life" in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life," she admitted.