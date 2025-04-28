Harrison Ford's demeanor gets fans talking in unexpected appearance with fellow icon

Harrison Ford has reunited with an old pal, and fans can't get enough of it.

Over the weekend, none other than Don Johnson took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with the beloved Indiana Jones star.

In the photo, the Miami Vice alum is seen sporting a blue barn jacket layered over a navy zip-up sweater, and he has a smile on his face, while Harrison looks dapper in a navy blazer paired with a crisp button-down shirt, and though he isn't smiling, he has his arm around the Doctor Odyssey actor.

© Instagram The two looked dapper

"Me and my long time friend…" Don wrote in his caption, jokingly describing the Shrinking actor as "smiley."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Sonny Crockett and Han Solo together?! This is pure gold!" as others followed suit with: "Absolutely adore both of you!! This is gold!!" and: "That's something to see Don Johnson and Harrison Ford in one picture. The two best golden men," as well as: "Hi there guys! Looking very handsome, both of you! You and Harrison Ford are two great actors!"

Though Harrison and Don haven't previously been co-stars, Harrison starred opposite Don's ex-wife Melanie Griffith in Working Girl, which premiered in 1988, a year before Melanie and Don married for a second time.

© Getty Harrison with Don's ex Melanie as well as Sigourney Weaver on the set of working Girl

Late last year, Harrison premiered the second season of his hit AppleTV+ show Shrinking, a dramedy about a therapist, Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison) who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

The Golden Globe and Emmy nominated series was created by Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Scrubs' Bill Lawrence, and also features Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, as well as Wendie Malick, who in February spoke exclusively to HELLO! about what Harrison is like on set.

© Getty The former co-stars in 1993

Speaking with us at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert last week in New York City, Wendie, who plays Harrison's neurologist turned love interest Dr. Julie Baram, couldn't help but gush about her co-star.

"It's delightful," she said of working with him, adding: "He is really fun. Really fun. We have a good time." Also speaking about the show's success, especially its popularity for the second season, she added: "It's really interesting, because this year, I feel like so many more people discovered it. They went back and started watching season one," and noted that "it seems to have really touched a nerve."

© FilmMagic Harrison and his wife Calista Flockhart

She further shared: "Everywhere I go, people come up to me and tell me how much they love that show, and I think it's that all the characters have such vulnerability."

"So even though it's a really funny show, it also can break your heart, and that's when you really start to be invested in a show. The writing is just so wonderful, and the cast is so great," she went on, emphasizing that she is "very honored" to be a part of it.