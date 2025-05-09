Prince William's rare intimate gesture towards Kate everyone missed

The Prince and Princess of Wales were last-minute additions at the star-studded VE Day concert on Thursday evening.

As Prince William and Kate arrived at the royal box at the event, held at London's Horse Guards Parade, they were seen sharing a sweet moment together.

The Prince, 42, was seen with his hand tenderly placed on his wife's back as the pair spoke with guests and veterans before taking their seats.

© Getty Images William's tender gesture for Kate

Kate, 43, looked beautiful in a white tweed jacket and a chiffon skirt from Self Portrait, accessorising with pearl jewellery and a statement black bow in her hair.

The couple, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last month, were also seen exchanging loving glances, smiles and giggles as they watched the performances.

© Getty Kate looked beautiful in white

Stars such as Freya Ridings, Fleur East, Strictly dancers Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu and Kai Widdrington, The Darkness and actor Brian Cox were among the performers at the VE Day: A Celebration To Remember event, televised live on the BBC.

William and Kate also looked visibly moved as the Prince's father, the King, delivered an address at 9pm – the exact time his grandfather, King George VI, spoke to the nation in a radio broadcast on 8 May 1945 to mark the end of the Second World War in Europe.

See the Waleses' sweetest moments together from the concert…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Kate reciprocates Before taking their seats, the Prince and Princess took their time to speak with 107-year-old war veteran, Harry Richardson. Kate was seen mirroring her husband's gesture, placing her arm around William.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Fun time The pair had a lot of fun on the night as they joined the crowd with waving flags and standing up for some of the performances.

3/ 6 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Front row seats Kate was seen giggling with her husband at one point. We wonder what they were chatting about in the front row?



4/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Giggling royals While there were plenty of moving and emotional moments during the show, lighter moments came during the Dad's Army sketch.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Date night There were plenty of loving glances and smiles between the couple. Sadly their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, couldn't join them for the concert as it was a school night.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Happy couple William and Kate were all smiles as they clapped along to the music.

