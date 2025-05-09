Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's rare intimate gesture towards Kate everyone missed
William and Kate smiling at each other and waving flags© Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the VE Day concert

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales were last-minute additions at the star-studded VE Day concert on Thursday evening.

As Prince William and Kate arrived at the royal box at the event, held at London's Horse Guards Parade, they were seen sharing a sweet moment together.

The Prince, 42, was seen with his hand tenderly placed on his wife's back as the pair spoke with guests and veterans before taking their seats.

William with his hand on Kate's back at VE Day concert© Getty Images
William's tender gesture for Kate

Kate, 43, looked beautiful in a white tweed jacket and a chiffon skirt from Self Portrait, accessorising with pearl jewellery and a statement black bow in her hair.

The couple, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last month, were also seen exchanging loving glances, smiles and giggles as they watched the performances.

Prince William in suit and Kate wearing white blazer and skirt at VE Day concert© Getty
Kate looked beautiful in white

Stars such as Freya Ridings, Fleur East, Strictly dancers Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu and Kai Widdrington, The Darkness and actor Brian Cox were among the performers at the VE Day: A Celebration To Remember event, televised live on the BBC.

William and Kate also looked visibly moved as the Prince's father, the King, delivered an address at 9pm – the exact time his grandfather, King George VI, spoke to the nation in a radio broadcast on 8 May 1945 to mark the end of the Second World War in Europe.

See the Waleses' sweetest moments together from the concert…

1/6

Kate putting hand on William's back and laughing© Getty Images

Kate reciprocates

Before taking their seats, the Prince and Princess took their time to speak with 107-year-old war veteran, Harry Richardson.

Kate was seen mirroring her husband's gesture, placing her arm around William. 

2/6

William and Kate smiling and waving flags in royal box at VE Day concert© Getty Images

Fun time

The pair had a lot of fun on the night as they joined the crowd with waving flags and standing up for some of the performances.

3/6

William and Kate smiling at VE Day concert© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Front row seats

Kate was seen giggling with her husband at one point. We wonder what they were chatting about in the front row?


4/6

William and Kate laughing in their seats at VE Day concert© PA Images via Getty Images

Giggling royals

While there were plenty of moving and emotional moments during the show, lighter moments came during the Dad's Army sketch.

5/6

Kate smiling as William talks© Getty Images

Date night

There were plenty of loving glances and smiles between the couple. 

Sadly their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, couldn't join them for the concert as it was a school night.

6/6

William and Kate clapping at VE Day concert© Getty Images

Happy couple

William and Kate were all smiles as they clapped along to the music. 

