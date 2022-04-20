Dame Joan Collins stuns in family photo with her children and late sister Jackie's daughter The 88-year-old delighted fans with the snapshot

Dame Joan Collins had a very special treat in store for her fans this Easter.

The 88-year-old took to Instagram to share a striking throwback photo of her family – and sparked a major reaction in the process.

The black and white polaroid shows Joan looking stunning with an asymmetrical bob cut, posing with her two eldest children – Tara and Alexander.

Also in the photo is Joan's younger sister, novelist Jackie Collins, and her daughter, Tiffany Lerman; the middle of her three children. Jackie sadly passed away in 2015 from breast cancer, two weeks before her 78th birthday.

Fans loved the nostalgic post, and quickly flooded the comments section. "Beautiful photograph," one remarked, while a second echoed: "Ohh such a lovely photo!!!" "Loving the hairstyles!" wrote a third.

Dynasty actress Joan shares another daughter, Katya, with third husband Ron Kass, while her second husband Antony Newley is the father of Tara and Alexander Newley. She is also a grandmother three times over.

In total, Joan has been married five times; to Maxwelll Reed (1952 – 1956), Antony Newley (1963 – 1971), Ron Kass (1972 – 1983), Peter Holm (1985 – 1987) and Percy Gibson, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

After the demise of her fourth marriage, Joan admitted she had no intention of walking down the aisle. What changed? "Percy Gibson," she later told the Guardian. "We met in New York in 2000 shortly before I was due to tour in a play. Percy was to be the producer. He was kind, loving and funny, and eventually we began a passionate affair.

"I was in my 60s and he was in his 30s, but the age difference never posed a problem. We talked it through and he didn't want children. He adores my children and grandchildren. We've been married for 11 years, but when I look at him across a room, my heart still skips."

